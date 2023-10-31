Donald Trump Jr. Claims 'They Want to Throw My Dad in Jail for a Thousand Years' as He Prepares to Testify in Fraud Trial
Donald Trump Jr. claimed prosecutors are conspiring against his father to seek the most severe sentences as his legal drama continues to snowball.
The oldest son of embattled former POTUS Donald Trump discussed his controversial opinions while sitting down with Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Monday, October 30.
Don Jr. lamented that he'd be "going in" to testify in his father's New York fraud trial on Wednesday, November 1, to "continue yet another sham."
"We’ve seen the bias, we’ve seen, you know, Michael Cohen lie under oath, literally get caught, literally perjured himself in front of— you know, admitted perjury beyond what he already went to prison for," the 45-year-old said.
"It shows you what happens when you’re in a kangaroo court," he continued. "It doesn’t matter what the rules are, it doesn’t matter what the Constitution says, it doesn’t matter what general practices and business would be. It doesn’t matter."
"They have a narrative, they have an end goal, and they’ll do do whatever it takes to get there," he insisted.
"I think the people understand that. They see what Joe Biden is doing. You see the checks, you see the wire transfers, you wonder why the grandchildren are getting checks from the Chinese government," he alleged, referring to rumors surrounding the Biden family's business dealings. "You know, those are all reasonable questions and yet no one asks them."
"Our mainstream media, the people in DC, unwilling to ask it, but they want to throw Trump in jail for a thousand years and/or the death penalty," he told Bolling. "Truly sick stuff, but this is why we fight."
This comes after it was revealed that Ivanka Trump's own testimony was delayed from Friday, November 3, until Wednesday, November 8. She is expected to be the final witness called to testify in court.
Although her lawyer, Bennet Moskowitz, initially attempted to have her subpoena dismissed based on the fact that she hasn't been a New York resident since 2017, the judge ruled that she would still need to appear in court as the law is "entitled to every person's evidence."
As OK! reported, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million lawsuit against Donald, Trump Organization, and several of the company's executives, including sons Don Jr. and Eric Trump, back in 2022.
Earlier this year, Judge Arthur F. Engoran found them liable for fraud for allegedly misrepresenting the worth of their properties and other assets in financial documents.