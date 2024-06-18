OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Admits He Knew About Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O'Day's Affair

donald trump admits he knew about donald trump jr
Source: mega
By:

Jun. 18 2024, Published 3:18 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump finally spoke out about his son Donald Trump Jr.'s affair with Aubrey O'Day.

While speaking to book author Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote a tell-all called Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, the ex-president fessed up he did know what was happening with his eldest son and the former Danity Kane member.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump admits he knew about donald trump jr and aubrey odays romance
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. had an affair with Aubrey O'Day.

"When I ask Trump about O’Day’s affair with Don Jr., he takes a long pause. 'I had heard that, actually,' he says, blinking. 'No, I had heard that.' Did he know that O’Day had written a song about Don Jr.? 'I hadn’t heard the song. But I had heard that,' Trump says, confirming once again that he’s aware of the story about Don Jr. sleeping with one of the contestants on The Celebrity Apprentice," the excerpt reads.

Article continues below advertisement
aubreyoday
Source: mega

Aubrey O'Day previously said she was in love with the ex-president's eldest son.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the businessman was "pissed" about his son's tryst, as he was still married to Vanessa Trump.

On a previous episode of the podcast "Mea Culpa," which featured the singer, Michael Cohen, who used to work for Donald, shared the former president lost it when he heard the news.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump admits he knew about donald trump jr and aubrey odays romance
Source: mega

Donald Trump was apparently 'pissed' about the pair's tryst.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

"Your father is really f-------- pissed," he recalled telling Donald Trump Jr. "This is way beyond even what I am supposed to be doing. I sat down with Don, and I said, 'I understand the attraction [to O'Day], I understand it, but it’s got to stop and you have to figure out how to make this right with [wife] Vanessa. You know I am a fan of Vanessa’s, you’ve got to make it right with her because if you don’t, your father is going to throw you’re a-- out of here. And I said, 'Don, I don’t know what the f--- you’re capable of doing,' to which Don went crazy. ‘Only me! It’s always me!’"

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump admits he knew about donald trump jr and aubrey odays romance
Source: mega

Donald Trump confirmed he heard the rumors about the affair in a new tell-all book.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"He goes, ‘I am always held to a different standard. Eric [Trump] had s-- with some Miss Universe that was on Celebrity Apprentice — on the table and Ivanka [Trump] has her own issues regarding sexuality and so on and he went on and on...' I said, 'Your dad called me in to talk about you and Aubrey, so let’s talk about you and Aubrey. So, what are you going to do? Your dad is f------- serious. You won’t even have the ability to get into the building and pack your s--- up. You better start thinking twice,'" Michael said how of how Donald Trump Jr. compared himself to his younger siblings.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.