Donald Trump Admits He Knew About Donald Trump Jr. and Aubrey O'Day's Affair
Donald Trump finally spoke out about his son Donald Trump Jr.'s affair with Aubrey O'Day.
While speaking to book author Ramin Setoodeh, who wrote a tell-all called Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, the ex-president fessed up he did know what was happening with his eldest son and the former Danity Kane member.
"When I ask Trump about O’Day’s affair with Don Jr., he takes a long pause. 'I had heard that, actually,' he says, blinking. 'No, I had heard that.' Did he know that O’Day had written a song about Don Jr.? 'I hadn’t heard the song. But I had heard that,' Trump says, confirming once again that he’s aware of the story about Don Jr. sleeping with one of the contestants on The Celebrity Apprentice," the excerpt reads.
As OK! previously reported, the businessman was "pissed" about his son's tryst, as he was still married to Vanessa Trump.
On a previous episode of the podcast "Mea Culpa," which featured the singer, Michael Cohen, who used to work for Donald, shared the former president lost it when he heard the news.
"Your father is really f-------- pissed," he recalled telling Donald Trump Jr. "This is way beyond even what I am supposed to be doing. I sat down with Don, and I said, 'I understand the attraction [to O'Day], I understand it, but it’s got to stop and you have to figure out how to make this right with [wife] Vanessa. You know I am a fan of Vanessa’s, you’ve got to make it right with her because if you don’t, your father is going to throw you’re a-- out of here. And I said, 'Don, I don’t know what the f--- you’re capable of doing,' to which Don went crazy. ‘Only me! It’s always me!’"
"He goes, ‘I am always held to a different standard. Eric [Trump] had s-- with some Miss Universe that was on Celebrity Apprentice — on the table and Ivanka [Trump] has her own issues regarding sexuality and so on and he went on and on...' I said, 'Your dad called me in to talk about you and Aubrey, so let’s talk about you and Aubrey. So, what are you going to do? Your dad is f------- serious. You won’t even have the ability to get into the building and pack your s--- up. You better start thinking twice,'" Michael said how of how Donald Trump Jr. compared himself to his younger siblings.