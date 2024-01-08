'Very Smart' Donald Trump 'Knows He's Lying' to His Loyal Fanbase as They Will Believe Whatever 'He's Saying,' Claims Ex-Press Secretary

While working for Trump, Grisham admitted she "believed" his lies for a "very long time."

"I think that when you put it all on the line and believe in somebody, I think it’s easier then to just want to believe that the FBI, that law enforcement, that the people who go to help us when we’re in trouble would be behind something, rather than admitting that the person you’ve been backing for years and years is a fraud and actually doesn’t care about the American people or our country," she shared.

She concluded: "I say that just from personal experience. It was really hard for me to come to terms with who he was because I really believed in him, his policies and the person I thought he was. So that’s what I think. I think that people just would rather believe these conspiracy theories rather than admit that they were wrong about this person."