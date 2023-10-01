This 'Motherf------ Should Be Incarcerated': Mary Trump Blasts Donald Trump for His Felony Criminal Charges
Mary Trump is making it clear where she stands with her uncle Donald Trump. The twice-impeached president was indicted four times on felony criminal charges, and Mary is hopeful that he will go to prison.
Mary took to Twitter to share her thoughts and to gain support against the real estate tycoon.
"Donald has already been indicted--four times, to be exact," she wrote. "So, let's incarcerate the motherf----- already."
"If you agree the motherf----- should be incarcerated, please sign up for my newsletter," she added. "The only person who will regret it is the motherf----- himself."
Although Mary wants Donald behind bars, he is balancing his criminal charges and a presidential campaign. OK! previously reported Donald used Truth Social to vent about Fox News after the second Republican debate.
"The second Republican Primary Debate on FoxNews had the Lowest Viewership since 2016. Their overall Ratings are down 30%. FOX NEEDS MAGA, THEY JUST DON’T KNOW IT YET. STOP WITH THE BAD DEBATES & NEGATIVE ADS, NO MORE. GET YOUR ACT TOGETHER BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE! DJT," he wrote.
Before the gathering occurred, Fox News aired a sponsored ad from President Joe Biden — which could've initiated his passionate rant.
"He says he stands with auto workers. But as president, Donald Trump passed tax breaks for his rich friends while automakers shuttered their plants and Michigan lost manufacturing jobs," the advertisement said. "Joe Biden said he’d stand up for workers, and he’s delivering – passing laws that are increasing wages and creating good-paying jobs."
Donald wasn't the only person uninterested in the debate, as Megyn Kelly complained about it on her eponymous program.
"It was terrible. Between the lackluster performance from some of the candidates and the cringe attempts and laugh lines, it seems yet again, the only real winner was Trump," the Fox News alum said on the Thursday, September 28, episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show."
Kelly was disappointed in the way the televised forum was handled, and she later went on to applaud Donald despite previously criticizing him.
"My God what a hot mess. I have to say, I didn't enjoy it," she stated. "I said yesterday, this is a good thing because it's Republicans getting their ideas out there. That's probably better for the GOP, reinforce the positions that they hold when it comes to border, when it comes to the economy. That can work to their benefit as we go into the general. No, I take it all back. They were sniping, they were small ball, they were petty. The moderators were a disaster."
Kelly concluded with grading the event as a whole.
"I don't think it was a good night for the Republican Party. It could have been, it just wasn't. And I think overall it was a fail. So I will give the whole event – I won't give it an F, but I'm gonna give it a D," she said.