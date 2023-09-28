Ivanka Trump Will Be Called to Testify in Daddy Donald's $250 Million Fraud Trial: Report
Prosecutors plan to call Ivanka Trump, 41, to testify in her father's $250 million fraud case which is set to go to trial on Monday, October 2. Her brothers, Donald Jr., 45, and Eric, 39, are also listed as witnesses.
New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Donald Trump and three of his adult children of fraud and sued for $250 million in damages in September 2022. However, Ivanka was dismissed as a co-defendant back in June.
Earlier this week, Judge Arthur F. Engoran ruled that the former POTUS and sons Eric and Don Jr. were liable for fraud due to allegedly inflating the worth of properties in business documents. Engoran ordered that the Trump Organization's business certificates should be revoked.
"In defendants’ world: rent-regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party’s lies," the judge wrote at the time. "That is a fantasy world, not the real world."
The upcoming trial will address other claims made in the lawsuit and determine the amount of damages to be paid.
The ex-prez took to his Truth Social platform over Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning to rant about the bombshell ruling.
"I have a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge, who RAILROADED this FAKE CASE through a NYS Court at a speed never seen before, refusing to let it go to the Commercial Division, where it belongs, denying me everything, No Trial, No Jury," he wrote. "He made up this crazy 'KILL TRUMP' decision, assigning insanely low values to properties, despite overwhelming evidence."
"My actual Net Worth is MUCH GREATER than the number shown on the Financial Statements, a BIG SURPRISE to him & the Racist A.G., Letitia James, who campaigned for office on a get Trump Platform," he continued. "While murderers roam the sidewalks of New York, my banks are happy, all loans are current, or paid off in full, sometimes early, with no defaults or problems of any kind. There is also an IRONCLAD DISCLAIMER CLAUSE!"
"This is a lawsuit that should never have been brought. It is a POLITICALLY MOTIVATED WITCH HUNT by a Racist Attorney General, and a Deranged, Trump Hating Judge," he claimed. "It is ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before. No wonder people and companies are fleeing New York!"
This isn't the first time the 77-year-old has blamed his many legal woes on attempts to interfere with his 2024 presidential campaign.
He alleged President Joe Biden and his administration was scheming against him after becoming the first former president to be criminally charged. He was indicted four times this year and faces a total of 91 felony counts.
During an August interview with Glenn Beck, he said that "every one of these indictments" was the current president's fault.
"You know, I don’t think he’s sharp enough to think about much, but he was there and he was probably the one giving the order," he continued. "I don’t know if you know this, he put his top person into the office of the Manhattan district attorney. They’ve been in total coordination with Fani Willis ... these are sick people. These are evil people."