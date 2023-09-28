Ivanka Trump Will Be Called to Testify in Daddy Donald's $250 Million Fraud Trial: Report

Earlier this week, Judge Arthur F. Engoran ruled that the former POTUS and sons Eric and Don Jr. were liable for fraud due to allegedly inflating the worth of properties in business documents. Engoran ordered that the Trump Organization's business certificates should be revoked.

"In defendants’ world: rent-regulated apartments are worth the same as unregulated apartments; restricted land is worth the same as unrestricted land; restrictions can evaporate into thin air; a disclaimer by one party casting responsibility on another party exonerates the other party’s lies," the judge wrote at the time. "That is a fantasy world, not the real world."

The upcoming trial will address other claims made in the lawsuit and determine the amount of damages to be paid.