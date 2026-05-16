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Donald Trump Lashes Out at Reporter Asking About Ballroom Costs: 'You Dumb Person'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump snapped at a reporter on-camera.

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May 16 2026, Published 6:32 a.m. ET

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Another day, another viral Trump moment, this time on the White House lawn, where a routine press question quickly turned into a headline-grabbing clash.

Before departing for a trip to China, President Donald Trump snapped at a reporter who pressed him about the rising cost of his planned White House ballroom. After defending the project, Trump escalated the exchange, telling her, “I doubled the size of it, you dumb person! … You are not a smart person.”

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Image of He called a reporter 'dumb' after asking about the rising cost of the White House ballroom project.
Source: MEGA

He called a reporter 'dumb' after asking about the rising cost of the White House ballroom project.

The ballroom question at the center of the exchange is itself part of a larger controversy, with costs reportedly climbing from a projected $200 million to around $400 million, with more recent proposals reaching as high as $1 billion.

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Why These Moments Travel

Image of The ballroom exchange quickly went viral.
Source: MEGA

The ballroom exchange quickly went viral.

The moment, captured on video, spread quickly online.

“They go viral because they are genuine emotional and get the point across,” said communication and human behavior expert Dr. Lillian Glass. “These press fights… serve as the ultimate reality TV moments that aren’t scripted.”

Glass added that the appeal can be partly psychological.

“So often people would love to speak like that in telling someone off, so it also serves as a vicarious thrill moment that, believe it or not, empowers people.”

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A Familiar Playbook

Image of Supporters defended his blunt response.
Source: MEGA

Supporters defended his blunt response.

Trump has repeatedly clashed with reporters, particularly women, using insults like “nasty,” “terrible,” and “incapable” when challenged.

Supporters argue the blunt style is part of his appeal. A White House spokesperson previously said Trump’s approach reflects “transparency” and public frustration with the media. But critics see something else.

“Trump’s attacks on the press are red meat for his base,” said Christy Setzer, President of New Heights Communications. “He scores some ‘own the libs’ points every time one of these interactions goes viral.”

The Split Audience Reaction

Image of Critics slammed the president’s remarks as rude.
Source: MEGA

Critics slammed the president’s remarks as rude.

While the clips resonate with Trump’s core supporters, Setzer noted they don’t necessarily land the same way with a broader audience.

“The MAGA base isn't a majority of Americans, not even close,” she said. “For most people, these interactions just feel rude, un-‘presidential’ and off-topic from what they want him to focus on.”

Instead of reinforcing strength, she added, they can contribute to a perception that Trump is “out of touch and caring more about personal vendettas than solving problems.”

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