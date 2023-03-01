Donald Trump Lashes Out At Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch After Admitting Fox News Hosts Endorsed False Election Claims: 'Throwing His Anchors Under The Table'
Donald Trump is not having it! After Rupert Murdoch admitted some of his Fox News hosts endorsed the 2020 false election claims, the former president lashed out at the media mogul in an unhinged rant.
“Why is Rupert Murdoch throwing his anchors under the table, which also happens to be killing his case and infuriating his viewers, who will again be leaving in droves – they already are,” the 76-year-old wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday, February 28. “There is MASSIVE evidence of voter fraud & irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election.”
“Just look at the documentary '2000 MULES' and you will see large scale ballot stuffing caught on government cameras, or votes cast without Legislatures approval, or just recently, the FBI/Twitter Files Scandal,” he continued. “RIGGED!!!”
Trump, who lost the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, continued to call out Fox News' reporting.
“There was so much Voter Fraud & Irregularities in the 2020 Presidential Election that it amazes me how weak and ineffective FoxNews is at portraying itself in the lawsuit against them,” he fumed. “They look too scared and frightened to reveal the massive amounts of voter fraud & Irregularities already found, and it would actually help them in the lawsuit.”
“Instead FoxNews wants to silence its anchors and reporters, the reason so many of their viewers fled. The Election was that of a Third World Country!” he added.
As OK! previously reported, emails from Murdoch were exposed in a court filing from Dominion Voting Systems.
Paul Ryan, a board member at Fox Corporation, told Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch that after the 2020 election "some high percentage of Americans" believed Biden didn't actually win the race due to the right-wing media spreading lies.
"Thanks Paul. Wake-up call for Hannity, who has been privately disgusted by Trump for weeks, but was scared to lose viewers," Rupert replied.
"I truly hope our contributors, along with Tucker, Laura, and Sean get that and execute," Ryan stated of anchors Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham and Hannity.