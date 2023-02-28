Rupert Murdoch Admits Fox News Host Sean Hannity Was Privately 'Disgusted' By Donald Trump 'For Weeks' After Election
The truth finally comes out: Rupert Murdoch made it clear that Fox News host Sean Hannity was not a fan of Donald Trump after he tried to declare the 2020 election was stolen from him.
On Monday, February 27, parts of Murdoch's email, which was sent in 2021, was published in a court filing from Dominion Voting Systems.
In the email exchange — which was dated January 12, 2021, six days after the Capitol riot occurred — between Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch, who is the CEO of Fox Corporation and Paul Ryan, a board member at Fox Corporation, the latter said that after the 2020 election, "some high percentage of Americans" believed Joe Biden didn't actually win the race due to the right-wing media spreading lies.
"Thanks Paul. Wake-up call for Hannity, who has been privately disgusted by Trump for weeks, but was scared to lose viewers," Rupert Murdoch replied.
Ryan advised Rupert Fox and its hosts, including Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, should attempt to "put down the echoes of falsehood from our side."
"I truly hope our contributors, along with Tucker, Laura, and Sean get that and execute," Ryan stated of the anchors.
Rupert said he believed "everyone" was "disgusted" by the whole ordeal, especially after the riots caused a political uproar.
On November 5, 2020, Hannity wrongly told viewers it would be “impossible to ever know the true, fair, accurate election results."
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 76, claimed he won the 2020 election, despite losing to Biden.
- Trumper Tantrum! Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back At Donald Trump For Trying To Censor Him On Late Night Talk Show
- President Joe Biden's Lack Of Cognitive Abilities Are Being Covered Up By The White House: 'It's Getting Worse,' Psychologist Spills
- Former House Speaker Paul Ryan Will Support 'Anybody' But Donald Trump In 2024 Election: 'We're Going To Lose With Him'
The reality star told Kellyanne Conway he was in shock about the upset during a phone call that took place “probably late morning, maybe even early afternoon” the day following the vote.
“It was brief,” she said.
In August 2022, Trump seemed to insist he was the clear winner — nearly 22 months after the election was already called.
"Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution — declare the 2020 Election irreparably compromised and have a new Election, immediately!" he wrote on Truth Social.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Insider reported on Rupert's email.