Donald Trump Lashes Out at Whoopi Goldberg in Bizarre Late-Night Rant: 'Canada Doesn't Want You!'
Clearly, Donald Trump is thinking random thoughts in the dead of the night — case in point: he lashed out at Whoopi Goldberg at 1:22 a.m. on Monday, May 13.
Hours before, the ex-president wrote a Mother's Day message — but didn't mention his wife, Melania Trump — on May 12.
"I hope that all of the incredible MOTHERS out there had an incredible day. You are the most special people of them all!!! Love, DONALD J. TRUMP, 45th President of the United States," he wrote on Truth Social.
In response to the statement, one user posted a meme featuring an unflattering altered photo of the actress, 68, with the caption: "I'm moving to Canada for sure this time!"
“Canada doesn’t want you Whoopi, NOBODY DOES!!!” Donald fired back.
The TV personality has been a vocal critic of Donald since he was elected in November 2016. During an episode of The View, she cleared the air about uprooting her life.
"A lot of folks have said they were leaving over the course of these last couple years if Trump got elected. And, once again, people assume that that's what I [said]," Goldberg said, adding that she was "incorrectly lumped" in with such people.
"So, this is gonna be the second time I'm clearing this up," Goldberg continued. "So, here's a clip of me reading the transcript of exactly what I said the first time."
At the time of the episode, which aired on March 1, 2016, she quoted herself as saying: "You start pointing and saying, 'This person's a rapist and a murderer,' it pisses me off, because I've been part of when they just use blanket statements about Black people, or when they use blanket statements to talk about white people or women or any other group. I don't think that's America. I don't want it to be America. Maybe it's time for me to move," Goldberg exclaimed.
"Now see, if you want to be mad at me, you want to make jokes, get your facts straight," she said on the 2016 episode. "Just to be clear, I wouldn't leave this country for him to p---- all over, for any reason. I've been here since the late 1700s."
Goldberg reiterated her point in November 2016 when she said she was "not leaving the country that I was born and raised in. My family spent years trying to get the vote, and trying to do all the things that we as Americans are allowed to do. We're allowed to protest. We're allowed to stand up and say we disagree. Whether we agree or not, it's OK. But you don't get to get to tell me that I'm going. You don't get to make that decision for me. I'm staying!"