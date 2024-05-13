Donald Trump Lashes Out at Whoopi Goldberg in Bizarre Late-Night Rant: 'Canada Doesn't Want You!'

Clearly, Donald Trump is thinking random thoughts in the dead of the night — case in point: he lashed out at Whoopi Goldberg at 1:22 a.m. on Monday, May 13.

Hours before, the ex-president wrote a Mother's Day message — but didn't mention his wife, Melania Trump — on May 12.

"I hope that all of the incredible MOTHERS out there had an incredible day. You are the most special people of them all!!! Love, DONALD J. TRUMP, 45th President of the United States," he wrote on Truth Social.