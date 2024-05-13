Donald Trump Schmoozes With Younger Women at Mother's Day Dinner as Wife Melania Is Nowhere to Be Seen
Where's Melania Trump? On Sunday, May 12, Donald Trump hosted a Mother's Day dinner, but his wife was nowhere to be found.
Instead, the ex-president, 77, was seen smiling next to a younger women in a photo posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, however, the 54-year-old model didn't appear to be at the event.
"No Mother’s Day message from Trump. Hosting this Mother’s Day dinner, but no sign of Melania. Again. Fake Marriage," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the photo on social media.
Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on Donald's relationship. One person joked, "He’s too busy trying to get some right now," while another said, "100 percent fake marriage. But spending Melania’s birthday with her was very important to Donald in court. Very important!"
A third person added, "Trump's marriage to Melanie is a business deal than a union of love. From scandals to secrets, it's a masterclass in deception."
Donald did re-post Melania's Mother's Day message on Truth Social, adding, "I hope that all of the incredible MOTHERS out there had an incredible day. You are the most special people of them all!!! Love, DONALD J. TRUMP, 45th President of the United States."
However, he failed to mention Melania by name.
As OK! previously reported, the pair, who are rarely seen together, have a unique arrangement, an ex-aide claimed.
"I was worried sick about Melania hours before Donald’s 2nd presidential debate and texted her, 'Are you ok?' (as you can see below)," Melania's former friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, while sharing text messages from a prior conversation. "Melania’s response…'Hi love. I canceled interview tomorrow (with @andersoncooper ) & wanted to know 'If I had time for lunch.' She wanted to talk." "It’s an unconventional marriage & she’s complicit. Remember that Melania does not care what anyone thinks about her or Donald. She knows who she married and so does he. @ManhattanDA."
To make matters worse, Donald is currently in the midst of his hush money trial as he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged prior trysts with him before the 2016 election.
According to Kaitlan Collins, Melania is likely enraged over the ordeal.
"And obviously this is going to be a really sensitive moment in this trial, which is how personal this will be for Donald Trump. Karen McDougal is one of the most personal parts of this because she alleged not only that they had an affair, she said they had a relationship," Collins claimed. "And this was something that when, I know from covering the White House and covering Melania Trump, it was deeply upsetting for the first, the former first lady, Melania Trump, and it created a rift in the relationship between her and Donald Trump. Everyone talks about Stormy Daniels and yes, that certainly was there as well. But Karen McDougal I, we were told at the time, agitated Melania Trump more so, actually, than Stormy Daniels had."