Donald Trump Schmoozes With Younger Women at Mother's Day Dinner as Wife Melania Is Nowhere to Be Seen

"No Mother’s Day message from Trump. Hosting this Mother’s Day dinner, but no sign of Melania. Again. Fake Marriage," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the photo on social media.

Of course, people couldn't help but weigh in on Donald's relationship. One person joked, "He’s too busy trying to get some right now," while another said, "100 percent fake marriage. But spending Melania’s birthday with her was very important to Donald in court. Very important!"

A third person added, "Trump's marriage to Melanie is a business deal than a union of love. From scandals to secrets, it's a masterclass in deception."