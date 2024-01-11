Donald Trump 'Wants to Be a Dictator for Life,' Whoopi Goldberg Warns
Whoopi Goldberg didn't mince words when speaking about Donald Trump on The View.
During the Wednesday, January 10, episode, the actress, 68, encouraged guest Liz Cheney to run on a third-party ticket so that the 77-year-old businessman doesn't win in the 2024 election.
"Would you ever consider being the conduit to that third party?" Goldberg asked Cheney. "Because I don't know if the Republican Party as we knew it will survive this. Because if [Trump] ever gets in again we'll never have anymore elections — there will be no more. He will stop it, and he's very clear about that. He wants to be dictator for life. So I wonder would ever consider, please, would you?"
Cheney has yet to decide if she will throw her hat in the ring, but she explained "that the Republican Party itself is clearly so caught up in this cult of personality that it's very hard to imagine that the party can survive."
Cheney has been vocal about how Trump is dangerous to society, and she among the 10 House Republicans who voted in support of impeaching the former president after the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
Goldberg is not the only person who has called Trump a "dictator," as Chris Christie, who dropped out of the race on January 10, shared a similar sentiment in December 2023.
"The reason is that he acts like someone who doesn't care about our democracy. He acts like someone who wants to be a dictator. He acts like someone who doesn't care for the Constitution," Christie said.
Trump himself vowed he would be a dictator for only one day if he was elected in the upcoming election. While at a town hall on January 10, Trump spoke about how Joe Biden is focusing on that in his campaign.
"Of course I am the one that had very little of it. Take a look at wars. I wasn't involved in wars. We beat the h--- out of ISIS. We won 100 percent. We brought our troops back home. Look at the violence we've had recently. You have a man who can't lead, you have a man who can't find his way off stage after making a speech. I think bedlam is Joe Biden. This is just a political ploy. ‘Trump is a dictator, he wants to be a dictator,'" he said.
Trump claimed he is going to work on two issues if elected: fix the border and "drill, baby, drill," and then he won't be a dictator anymore.