Donald Trump 'Wants to Be a Dictator for Life,' Whoopi Goldberg Warns

"Would you ever consider being the conduit to that third party?" Goldberg asked Cheney. "Because I don't know if the Republican Party as we knew it will survive this. Because if [Trump] ever gets in again we'll never have anymore elections — there will be no more. He will stop it, and he's very clear about that. He wants to be dictator for life. So I wonder would ever consider, please, would you?"

Cheney has yet to decide if she will throw her hat in the ring, but she explained "that the Republican Party itself is clearly so caught up in this cult of personality that it's very hard to imagine that the party can survive."