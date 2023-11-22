Donald Trump Unleashes on Judge Arthur Engoron, Demands He Be Prosecuted After Gag Order Gets Lifted
Former President Donald Trump has launched a scathing attack on New York Supreme Court judge Arthur Engoron, demanding that he be prosecuted for "creating a fraud."
This comes after a gag order preventing Trump from criticizing court officials in his civil fraud trial was lifted on November 16.
The ban, imposed by Engoron, was stayed until at least November 27 by a state intermediate appeals court headed by Justice David Friedman.
The court cited "constitutional and statutory rights at issue" following an appeal from Trump's legal team.
This latest development comes after Engoron fined Trump $15,000 for breaking the ban twice. In one instance, Trump baselessly suggested that Allison Greenfield, the court's law clerk, was in a relationship with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Speaking to supporters in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on November 18, Trump expressed his anger towards Justice Engoron.
He called the judge "out of control" and a "psycho" while describing the entire case against him as "election interference!"
Trump also took to Truth Social, his newly launched social media platform, to post a video calling for the prosecution of Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against him. He claimed that his assets had been undervalued.
The former president also shared an article from the National Pulse, accusing Greenfield of attending an event hosted by the Grand Street Democrats, a Democratic Party supporting club, in the fall of 2022.
- 'I TOTALLY WON THIS CASE': Donald Trump Rages at Trial Judge After He Already Ruled the Ex-Prez Committed Fraud
- Donald Trump Rages at 'Deranged' Judge and 'Racist' Letitia James After Being Found Liable for Fraud: 'Very Unfair!'
- 'He's an Out of Control Nut Job': Donald Trump Fumes at Judge After They Demand Ivanka Testify in Fraud Trial
In the $250 million New York fraud case, Trump, his adult sons, and the Trump Organization are accused of inflating the value of his properties to obtain more favorable bank loans and tax deals.
In September, Engoron concluded that Trump and the other defendants had committed fraud by deliberately overvaluing their assets. However, the judge has yet to rule on six other accusations, including falsifying business records, insurance fraud and conspiracy claims.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, arguing that his properties were undervalued instead. He also had a mistrial bid turned down on Friday, November 17.
As the case is civil, there is no possibility of Trump or his associates facing jail time if found liable on all allegations, however, this isn't the only legal issue the ex-prez currently faces.
There are four court cases against Trump across four states for a total of 91 criminal charges against the New York businessman turned GOP frontrunner.