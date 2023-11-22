Donald Trump Unleashes on Judge Arthur Engoron, Demands He Be Prosecuted After Gag Order Gets Lifted

Speaking to supporters in Fort Dodge, Iowa, on November 18, Trump expressed his anger towards Justice Engoron.

He called the judge "out of control" and a "psycho" while describing the entire case against him as "election interference!"

Trump also took to Truth Social, his newly launched social media platform, to post a video calling for the prosecution of Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who brought the case against him. He claimed that his assets had been undervalued.

The former president also shared an article from the National Pulse, accusing Greenfield of attending an event hosted by the Grand Street Democrats, a Democratic Party supporting club, in the fall of 2022.