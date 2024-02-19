Michael Cohen Claims Donald Trump Is 'for Sale' After Racking Up '$500-Plus Million' in Legal Bills: 'Thoroughly Compromised'

Donald Trump's former attorney Michael Cohen speculated that the embattled ex-president's hundreds of millions of dollars in legal bills make him "compromised" as a presidential candidate.

During a sit-down on the Sunday, February 18, installment of MSNBC's The Weekend, Cohen pointed out that after being ordered to pay roughly $355 million in his New York civil fraud case and $83 million from the E. Jean Carroll trial and other lawyer fees, Trump "needs to figure out where he is going to raise $500-plus million over a short period of time."