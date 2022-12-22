Donald Trump Left Joe Biden 'Shockingly Gracious' Letter Upon Leaving Office

Though former President Donald Trump may have opted to sit out of President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration, focusing instead on touting baseless voter fraud allegations and navigating the fallout of the January 6 Capitol Attack, it seems the real estate mogul managed to convey some kind departing words before leaving office.

In his new book, The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden's White House, author Chris Whipple claimed that 45 chose to continue the long-running Presidental tradition of writing a letter for the next Commander-in-Chief, leaving such a kind note for Biden that it left the newly-minted POTUS taken aback.

“That was very gracious and generous,” Biden purportedly quipped upon reading the letter. “Shockingly gracious.”