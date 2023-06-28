'Grow a Pair': 'The View' Laughs at Kevin McCarthy After He Apologizes to Donald Trump for Doubting His Strength in 2024 Election
The View co-hosts — Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg — couldn't help but crack up when they talked about how House Speaker Kevin McCarthy immediately ran back to Donald Trump after he questioned his strength in the 2024 election.
“Can he win that election? Yeah, he can win that election,” McCarthy said, referring to a Joe Biden vs. Trump situation. “The question is: ‘Is he the strongest to win the election?’ I don’t know that answer.”
As OK! previously reported, McCarthy quickly took back his remarks after the former president, 77, and his staff flipped out. “Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016,” McCarthy told Breitbart reporter Matt Boyle.
“McCarthy told Breitbart [Trump] is Biden’s strongest opponent,” Goldberg said on the talk show series. “What is happening here? I just want him to grow a pair of cojones that will give him some way to actually not waffle.”
“He can’t because of the deal he made to become speaker,” Hostin replied. “He gave away his cojones and kicked them under the table. He doesn’t have them anymore.”
Trump has received flak from a lot of his former employees, but he claimed he wasn't bothered by the noise.
“We put people in that were great and we put people in that weren’t. I now know Washington probably better than anybody. I know the good ones and the bad ones and we will have really great, strong people," the businessman told Bret Baier in an interview this month.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
But Baier couldn't help but dive into the list of people who have turned on Trump.
"This time, your Vice President Mike Pence is running against you. Your ambassador of the United Nations Nikki Haley, she’s running against you. Your former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he’s not supporting you. You mentioned national security adviser John Bolton, he’s not supporting you either. You mentioned Attorney General Bill Barr, says you shouldn’t be president again, calls you a 'consummate narcissist' and 'troubled man,'" the Fox News host noted.
“Because I hired 10-1 that were fantastic," Trump insisted. “For every one you say, I had ten that love us.”