'Grow a Pair': 'The View' Laughs at Kevin McCarthy After He Apologizes to Donald Trump for Doubting His Strength in 2024 Election

“Can he win that election? Yeah, he can win that election,” McCarthy said, referring to a Joe Biden vs. Trump situation. “The question is: ‘Is he the strongest to win the election?’ I don’t know that answer.”

As OK! previously reported, McCarthy quickly took back his remarks after the former president, 77, and his staff flipped out. “Trump is stronger today than he was in 2016,” McCarthy told Breitbart reporter Matt Boyle.