OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kimberly Guilfoyle
OK LogoNEWS

Kimberly Guilfoyle Fears How Donald Trump's Fraud Case Will Affect Fiancé Donald Trump Jr.: 'This Is Generational Destruction'

kimberly guilfoyle fears donald trumps fraud affect donald trump jr
Source: mega
By:

Oct. 3 2023, Published 11:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Though Kimberly Guilfoyle isn't directly involved in Donald Trump's fraud case, her fiancé, Donald Trump Jr., is being called to testify — something that has the TV personality scrambling.

The Fox News alum touched on the situation when she appeared on Newsmax Monday, October 2.

Article continues below advertisement
kimberly guilfoyle fears donald trumps fraud affect donald trump jr
Source: mega

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle secretly became engaged in 2020.

"This is really generational destruction by going after the president, by going after Don Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump," she stated of her future husband and his siblings. "It's outrageous out to me to see what they are doing. All because they want to stop him [Donald]."

"So they parade him in there and say we're going to take all of your property, all of the hard work that you've done here as an American. Because that's what we do in third-world countries," the former attorney continued. "We imprison our political opponents because we don't want to face them in the ballot box, we seize their property and their wealth, and that's what we do."

Article continues below advertisement
kimberly guilfoyle donald trump
Source: mega

Don Jr. will have to testify in his father's civil fraud case.

"And you have that joke of a judge [Arthur Engoron], and that politically vindictive unqualified prosecutor Letitia James in there with this whole clown show. It's like the worst reality show I've ever seen in my life," Guilfoyle declared.

As OK! reported, Donald reported to a Manhattan court on Monday, October 2, as he was accused of inflating his assets and making false financial statements.

Article continues below advertisement
kimberly guilfoyle fears donald trumps fraud affect donald trump jr
Source: mega

Guilfoyle believes the former president is being wrongfully targeted.

MORE ON:
Kimberly Guilfoyle

Hours before the trial kicked off, the former commander-in-chief took to Truth Social to express his frustration over the $250 million lawsuit and declare his innocence.

"I’m going to Court tomorrow morning to fight for my name and reputation against a corrupt and racist Attorney General, Letitia James, who campaigned on 'getting Trump,' and a Trump Hating Judge who is unfair, unhinged, and vicious in his PURSUIT of me," he told his followers. "He values Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida, at 18 Million Dollars, when it is worth 50 to 100 times that amount. His valuations are FRAUDULENT in pursuit of Election Interference, and worse. THIS WHOLE CASE IS A SHAM!!! See you in Court – Monday morning."

Article continues below advertisement

He continued his rant on October 3 and went on to defend the value of his assets.

"Now that it has been agreed in Court that Mar-a-Lago is WORTH 50 to 100 times the Value the Racist & Incompetent Attorney General of New York State, Letitia 'Peekaboo' James, ascribed to it (18 Million Dollars), & likewise other assets that were valued crazily low by this 'Monster' that has allowed Violent Crime in New York to reach EPIDEMIC levels, and dangerous illegal migrants to roam free all over our State, we hope the Judge will TERMINATE his first ruling of fraud in that he was given false and ridiculous information by the Trump Deranged Lunatic, A.G. James," Trump wrote.

Article continues below advertisement
kimberly guilfoyle fears donald trumps fraud affect donald trump jr
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been lashing out over the trial via Truth Social.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"In actuality, I am WORTH FAR MORE than the numbers put down on the Financial Statements, not less," the ex-POTUS added. "In addition, there is a far reaching and professionally drawn Disclaimer Clause boldly stated on the FIRST PAGE OF THE DOCUMENT. This entire case should be thrown out and dismissed. The A.G. should be reprimanded and sanctioned for bringing this case with its FAKE LOW VALUES, in order to make me look bad. Election Interference!"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.