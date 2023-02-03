Donald Trump Once Made Awkward Comments About Lisa Marie Presley & Michael Jackson's Sex Life

The twosome met when Presley was just a kid, but by 1994, things blossomed into a romance, and sometime around the proposal, they reportedly stayed at Donald Trump's infamous Mar-a-Lago compound.

Trump took the opportunity to brag about his connection with Jackson while attending a 2016 CNN Republican town hall in South Carolina.

"I knew Michael Jackson very well. He lived in Trump Tower for a long period of time and would go down to Mar-a-Lago," the former POTUS, 76, said. "He actually got married to Lisa Marie Presley and had a big deal at Mar-a-Lago."