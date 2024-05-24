Donald Trump Accused of 'Struggling Cognitively' as He Fails to Pronounce 'Patriots' in Latest Speech
Another day, another Donald Trump glitch. During the ex-president's Thursday, May 23, rally in New York, he seemed to slur his words yet again while addressing the crowd.
"It's hard working patri-skfjskl and this is something that you can say and you can say it a million times," he said as he failed to pronounce patriots.
Of course, people weighed in on the frightening moment.
One person wrote, "He couldn't say it one time," while another said, "His voice, the higher pitch, the glitching, the odd sounds and noises in place of words, it reminds me of my father after his stroke on the days when it was obvious he was struggling cognitively. It doesn't get better from here on out. It just gets worse."
A third person added, "Trump, slurring and glitching: It is hardworking patri-skfjskl."
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 77, has been slipping up as of late. While at a rally in Dallas, Texas, on May 18, Trump was accused of going quiet for around 30 seconds, leading people to think something is going on with him.
However, he fought back and told his side of the story.
"My Speech in Dallas this weekend at the NRA’s 'Endorsement of President Donald J. Trump,' was attended by a Record Crowd of very enthusiastic Patriots. The Biden Campaign, however, put out a Fake Story that I 'froze' for 30 seconds, going into the 'Musical Interlude' section, when in actuality, the 30 to 60 second period of silence is standard in every one of my Speeches where we use the Music. Check out any of my Speeches! The reason they came up with this Disinformation is that Biden freezes all the time, can’t put two sentences together, and can rarely find his way off the stage without help. Donald Trump doesn’t freeze! It is a MADE UP Biden Campaign story, put out in a dying Newspaper that I never heard of, and every Reporter knows it, including the large group that was there…." the businessman wrote on Truth Social on Sunday, May 19.
Since Trump has made a few of these mistakes lately, one doctor thinks there's a bigger issue going on.
"Unlike normal aging, which is characterized by forgetting names or words, Trump repeatedly shows something very different: confusion about reality," Dr. Lance Dodes, a supervising analyst emeritus of the Boston Psychoanalytic Society and Institute and retired Harvard Medical School professor, said in a statement, referring to Trump confusing Barack Obama with Joe Biden.