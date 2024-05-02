Donald Trump Claims London and Paris Are 'Unrecognizable' After Europe 'Opened Their Doors to Jihad' Amid Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

During the rally, the New York businessman-turned-GOP leader expressed his concerns about potential actions taken by Joe Biden’s administration to welcome Palestinians with relatives in the United States.

"We’ve seen what happened when Europe opened their doors to jihad," Trump told his supporters at the event. "Look at Paris, look at London — they’re no longer recognizable."

“And I’m going get myself into a lot of trouble with the folks in Paris and the folks in London, but you know what, that’s the fact,” he continued, repeating, “they are no longer recognizable, and we can’t let that happen to our country.”

“We have incredible culture, tradition — nothing wrong with their culture, their tradition — we can’t let that happen here, and I’ll never let it happen to the United States of America,” he concluded.