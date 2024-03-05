OK Magazine
Hollywood on Edge: Ring of Steel Is Thrown Around Oscars After Pro-Palestinian Protesters Target Award Shows

By:

Mar. 5 2024, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Award show organizers and local authorities are prepared for any possible safety issues at the 95th Oscars on Sunday, March 10.

After pro-Palestinian protesters targeted other recent award shows and red carpet events, including the Grammy Awards, a chain-link fence was put up around the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and the venue will likely hosts thousands of security personnel on the big night.

The Academy Awards is upping their security.

The Oscars is not only employing the use of the fence and the upped security, but will also lean on their safety protocols they've had in place for years in order to make sure the guest arrival isn't hindered and the show runs smoothly.

Sources who spoke to a news outlet also confirmed that the Academy "would not tolerate any behavior that actively endangers, discriminates or causes bodily harm to attendees or members of its global film community."

A chain link fence was put up around Dolby Theatre.

Although it's unclear if the protests will happen or hinder the coming and goings of the guests, it wouldn't be the first time the famed award show has been interrupted.

As OK! previously reported, the 2022 Oscars attendees were shocked when Will Smith walked up onto the stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face for making an insensitive joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head — which she later revealed was due to struggles with alopecia.

The Oscars will air on Sunday, March 10.

Smith was later banned from attending the Oscars for ten years.

"The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage," the Academy wrote in a statement at the time.

"During our telecast, we did not adequately address the situation in the room," the statement continued. "For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented."

Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

On March 10, late-night talk show personality Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the highly-anticipated event for the fourth time. In a recent interview, the comic admitted that he truly enjoys hosting the high-pressure ceremony.

"When I’m onstage and everything’s ready to go, it’s fun to show everyone what you’ve been working on," he explained. "I think it’s like secretly fixing up a car in a garage, and then you bring the family in to see it."

Kimmel also weighed in on the criticism that comedian and Golden Globes host Jo Koy received after several of his jokes bombed.

"I felt bad for him. I don’t think he was put in a great position," he said. "I just think he’s a funny guy, and I think it’s a shame that for a lot of people who saw him for the first time, that was the impression that they got, and I hope that they look at his other work."

Kimmel spoke with Deadline about his upcoming hosting gig.

Sources spoke with NY Post about the Oscars security measures.

