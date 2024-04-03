Donald Trump Trolled for Gushing Over the State of Wisconsin Despite Barely Spending Time There: 'He Loves No One'
Donald Trump barely spent time in Wisconsin on Tuesday, April 2, but he couldn't help but rave over the state.
"I LOVE WISCONSIN! DonaldJTrump.com," the ex-president, 77, wrote on Truth Social after he spoke to a crowd.
"What is it that Trump loves about WI exactly? Because he hasn’t been there in two years. Then he flies in on his private jet, gives a speech, then flies back to Palm Beach. He’s really immersing himself in the culture," Trump critic Ron Filipkowski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Of course, people thought the commentary was hilarious and on point.
One person wrote, "Let us get the premise of this correct — Trump loves no one and nothing but for his own gain," while another said, "Trump says that he loves Wisconsin because they got this white fluffy stuff I think they call snow, and they make great cheese, cheese is good on a hamburger, let me tell about cheese, I once made cheese, now, not so much."
A third person added, "So much for a small carbon footprint," while another added, "Grifting, lying, leaving.... thats what he enjoys."
"He usually says the opposite of what he means," a fifth person pointed out.
During his rally, Trump doubled down on false election claims.
“We won in 2016 – we did much better in 2020, hate to say it, we did a hell of a lot better,” he told his crowd of supporters.
“We will throw out the sick political class that hates us,” he continued. “We will route the fake news media, we will drain the swamp and we will liberate our country from these tyrants and villains once and for all.”
Trump also claimed that if he doesn't win the race, chaos will ensue.
"This country is finished if we don't win this election," he said. "And I heard somebody say ... two or three days ago, said, if we don't win, this may be the last election our country ever has. And there could be truth to it."