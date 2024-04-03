Donald Trump Trolled for Gushing Over the State of Wisconsin Despite Barely Spending Time There: 'He Loves No One'

One person wrote, "Let us get the premise of this correct — Trump loves no one and nothing but for his own gain," while another said, "Trump says that he loves Wisconsin because they got this white fluffy stuff I think they call snow, and they make great cheese, cheese is good on a hamburger, let me tell about cheese, I once made cheese, now, not so much."

A third person added, "So much for a small carbon footprint," while another added, "Grifting, lying, leaving.... thats what he enjoys."

"He usually says the opposite of what he means," a fifth person pointed out.