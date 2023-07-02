Donald Trump Bombarded By Protesters Screaming 'LOCK HIM UP!' Before Speaking at Moms for Liberty Event
Protesters came after Donald Trump before his recent speech for a Moms For Liberty event.
As the former president arrived at the Marriott in Philadelphia Friday, June 30, he was bombarded with swarms of people chanting at him.
According to clips tweeted from the event, the crowds yelled "LOCK HIM UP!" refencing Trumps recent indictments, and "F*** YOU TRAITOR!" as he made his way into the event space.
However, the protesters were not only there to object to the Republican politician, they also screamed in opposition of Moms For Liberty, a group that was labeled an "extremist organization" by the Southern Poverty Law Center.
According to SPLC, "Moms for Liberty and its nationwide chapters combat what they consider the 'woke indoctrination' of children by advocating for book bans in school libraries and endorsing candidates for public office that align with the group's views. They also use their multiple social media platforms to target teachers and school officials, advocate for the abolition of the Department of Education, advance a conspiracy propaganda, and spread hateful imagery and rhetoric against the LGBTQ community."
An addition Twitter video displayed the demonstrators shouting, "These H*** For Hitler Got to Go!" which referenced an incident where the group had to apologize for quoting Hitler in a newsletter.
As OK! previously reported, Trump recently raged on Truth Social about his recent indictments in which the protesters spoke about.
"Please remember that the only reason I was indicted (ELECTION INTERFERENCE) is because the Democrats don't want to run against me," he penned on Wednesday, June 28. "They weaponized the DOJ & FBI."
"I am beating Crooked Joe Biden in virtually every poll, and easily beat him in the last election, but the election was RIGGED. In 2016 it was the same thing, spewed from the mouths of the same failed pundits and losers. They said I couldn't beat Hillary [Clinton] — How did that work out???" Trump continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"IF I WASN'T RUNNING FOR PRESIDENT, OR IF I WAS LOSING BADLY IN THE POLLS (I AM WINNING BY RECORD NUMBERS, & AGAINST BIDEN ALSO!), I WOULD NEVER HAVE BEEN FAKE INDICTED," he added in another post. "LIKEWISE, IF THE VERY CORRUPT DEMOCRATS TRULY WANTED TO RUN AGAINST ME, I WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN INDICTED. IT IS ALL A BADGE OF HONOR & COURAGE. I AM BEING INDICTED FOR YOU!!!"