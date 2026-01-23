or
Donald Trump Looked 'Weaker' and Less 'Robust Than Usual' at WEF, Body Language Expert Claims as Health Concerns Peak

Source: mega

A body language expert felt Donald Trump looked 'weaker' than usual at the recent World Economic Forum.

Jan. 23 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's physical appearance of late has sparked multiple concerns.

Aside from the president appearing to fall asleep mid-meetings and sporting bruises on his hands, a body language expert noted his demeanor at the World Economic Forum seemed off.

Donald Trump's Stance During Speech Was 'Different'

A body language expert claimed Donald Trump looked 'weaker' than usual while giving a speech at the World Economic Forum.

While giving a speech in Davos, Switzerland, Inbaal Honigman pointed out that Trump's "stance is different to the way he usually stands, whereby he now appears weaker, frailer and less robust than usual."

"Throughout the speech, Trump leans heavily on the podium in front of him. Both hands resting on the little lectern, he heaves his full weight forward, supporting himself," she explained on behalf of Casino.org. "This self-supporting stance would normally be authoritative, but in this case Trump's slow, meandering pace of talking creates a less formidable impression."

The POTUS looked 'uncomfortable' while leaning on the podium during the speech.

Honigman pointed out how the POTUS' eyes were "lowered for most of the speech, as he's uncomfortable and less effervescent than usual. This is no enthusiastic 'Trump rally' body language."

She also highlighted his telling facial expressions, sharing, "His lowered eyelids coupled with raised eyebrows could indicate some uncertainty, perhaps confusion."

Donald Trump Was Speaking 'Slower Than Usual'

Donald Trump

The body language expert felt Trump was speaking 'slower than usual.'

The body language expert felt Trump's speech was "slower than usual," and "when speaking, he inhales audibly between words here and there, as if to regulate his breathing."

"The disparity between DJT's certain, unequivocal speech, and uncertain, confused moves can give off the impression that he might be physically or emotionally uneasy, weak or uncomfortable," Honigman concluded.

The President Was Mocked for His 'Cankles'

The president was mocked over his 'cankles.'

Chatter about Trump's health was also sparked by people claiming his "cankles" were showing when he sat down for another discussion.

The swelling in his lower legs is a result of chronic venous insufficiency, which he was diagnosed with in the summer of 2025. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described it as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

Source: @acyn/x

The politician claimed his new hand bruise was from 'clipping it on the table.'

In addition, Trump sported a fresh purple bruise on his left hand after having them on his right hand for months. When asked about the spot, he assured everyone he was feeling "very good."

"I clipped it on the table," he shared. "So I put a little, what do they call it? Cream on it. But I clipped it."

"I would say take aspirin if you like your heart, but don't take aspirin if you don't want to have a little bruising.The doctor said, 'You don't have to take that, sir. You're very healthy. I said, 'I'm not taking any chances,'" he recalled. "So anyway, that's one of the side effects of taking aspirin."

