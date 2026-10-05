'Tense' Donald Trump's 'Frail' and 'Fragile' Body Language at Midterm Rally Fuels Health Concerns, Expert Claims: He's 'Experiencing Physical Discomfort’

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Donald Trump's recent appearance at a midterm rally in Alabama has raised some eyebrows. The president's body language at the event is sparking more concerns over his health, as he looked "frail" and "fragile," according to expert Inbaal Honigman.

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Donald Trump Was Seen Tightly Holding on to the Podium at the Political Event

Source: C-SPAN Donald Trump visited Alabama for a midterm rally on October 1.

During Trump's visit on Thursday, October 1, he was spotted firmly gripping the side of the podium and used his hand to "stabilize himself" as he went on with his speech. "At one point, he turns around to look at different faces in the crowd, and his hand moves to another part of the podium, as if he doesn't feel comfortable letting go of it," Honigman said on behalf of casino.ca.

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Donald Trump's Constant Use of Aspirin Has Been Attributed to His Bruised Hands

Source: C-SPAN A body language expert shared her analysis about Donald Trump's hand movements during the event.

Honigman then noted the 80-year-old's "signature hand movements used to be a highlight of his rallies, with both hands often moving in unison." However, he now "appears reluctant to use more than one hand when gesticulating, seemingly feeling safer holding onto a solid object with the other." During his address, the businessman discussed his frequent usage of aspirin — which has often been attributed to his constant hand bruising and discoloration over the years. He takes 325mg of the drug a day, while the recommended dosage is 81mg for an adult male.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump frequently covers his hand bruises with bandages.

Honigman explained Trump used his hand "to help him maintain his balance" while he spoke about the medication, adding another sign of Trump's frailty is his "grimace." "It is a tense facial expression that can suggest distaste or indicate that the person is experiencing physical discomfort," the body language guru added. Elsewhere in the analysis, Honigman noted Trump's shoulders looked "repeatedly tense, with one rising higher than the other." "These raised shoulders indicate anxiety, worry and fear, suggesting that the President is not as confident as he would like to appear," she said.

Donald Trump Also Suffers With Chronic Venous Insufficiency

Source: MEGA Donald Trump also suffers with swollen legs and ankles.