Donald Trump's Loose-Lipped Lawyers Overheard Spilling Secrets in a Restaurant

"But Trusty, who played a leading role in the special master litigation, was already frustrated with how things were going," The Guardian reported. "Trusty’s private frame of mind emerged over dinner with Halligan and Corcoran at the five-star Breakers hotel in West Palm Beach, Florida, hours after the special master court hearing. The conversation was overheard by this Guardian reporter who happened to be sitting at the table next to them."

"Trusty’s main irritation with Epshteyn, as he recounted, was having to run his legal decisions by him even though he did not consider him a trial lawyer and objected to how, in his eyes, he gave more priority to Trump’s perceived PR problems than to genuine legal problems," reporter Hugo Lowell noted.

Lowell overheard the attorney slam Epshteyn for trying to "troubleshoot" legal problem instead of letting him brief his client himself.