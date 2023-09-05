OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bill Maher
OK LogoNEWS

Bill Maher Claims He Doesn't Know How Late-Night Talk Shows Have 'Survived': 'They Say Exactly What a Liberal Audience Wants Them to'

bill maher late night pp
By:

Sep. 5 2023, Published 6:59 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Bill Maher marveled that late-night talk shows still exist on the Sunday, September 3, episode of his "Club Random" podcast.

While talking with comedian Jim Gaffigan, the HBO personality claimed that his Real Time With Bill Maher show was more "entertaining," "a lot more edgy" and "a lot more unpredictable" than shows hosted by other late-night stars such as Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher
Source: mega

The political commentator's show, 'Real Time With Bill Maher', first premiered in 2003.

"This is, again, no knock on the guys who do it, but I don't know how this art form has survived up until now," he said. "This era of watching — what sponsors are sponsoring a show that's on after most people go to bed in an era when you can do anything at any time?"

"You know, you can watch anything," he continued. "You get into bed, you can watch Netflix, you can watch HBO, you can watch YouTube, you can watch anything that was ever made, or do video games. Even if you wanted to watch this late-night stuff, wouldn't you watch it sometime when you could zip through the commercials and just see the stuff you like?"

Article continues below advertisement
jim gaffigan mega
Source: mega

Jim Gaffigan was a guest on the Sunday, September 3, installment of "Club Random."

"It just seems so anachronistic," he added. "I don't know how it survives until now."

Gaffigan chimed in that viewers who are fans of specific hosts feel as if they "develop a relationship" with them by watching the shows nightly and "want to hear Colbert's take about the day."

However, Maher firmly disagreed, insisting that "those guys don't have takes."

MORE ON:
Bill Maher
Article continues below advertisement
stephen colbert mega
Source: mega

'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' premiered in 2015.

"I have a take on things. What they do is say exactly what a liberal audience wants them to say about that," Maher argued. "That's not a take."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Maher conceded that he's not implying that other late-night hosts aren't "sincere" when they speak.

"But even if it wasn't, that's what they would do," he continued. "There's never a moment where you don't know exactly, 'oh, this is the correct point of view on that.'"

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.