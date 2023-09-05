Bill Maher Claims He Doesn't Know How Late-Night Talk Shows Have 'Survived': 'They Say Exactly What a Liberal Audience Wants Them to'

"This is, again, no knock on the guys who do it, but I don't know how this art form has survived up until now," he said. "This era of watching — what sponsors are sponsoring a show that's on after most people go to bed in an era when you can do anything at any time?"

"You know, you can watch anything," he continued. "You get into bed, you can watch Netflix, you can watch HBO, you can watch YouTube, you can watch anything that was ever made, or do video games. Even if you wanted to watch this late-night stuff, wouldn't you watch it sometime when you could zip through the commercials and just see the stuff you like?"