or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Donald Trump's MAGA Fest Artists Pulled Out of Performing at Freedom 250 Event Amid Assassination 'Fears'

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Artists withdrew from Freedom 250 due to assassination fears, an insider claims.

June 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Freedom 250 music festival has been plunged into crisis after a string of performers withdrew from the event – and OK! can reveal they ditched the event amid fears it could attract anti-MAGA assassins.

The concerts are due to take place on Washington D.C.'s National Mall between June 25 and July 10 as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Freedom 250, established by U.S. President Trump, 79, as a public-private partnership to commemorate the semiquincentennial, unveiled its lineup on May 28.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump's music festival has descended into chaos.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's music festival has descended into chaos.

Article continues below advertisement

Organizers described the Great American State Fair as a nonpartisan patriotic event, but critics quickly labeled it a "MAGA Glastonbury," prompting backlash from artists and fans.

Sources close to the festival now say concerns over political divisions and security threats have accelerated departures. Bret Michaels, 63, the frontman of Poison, was one of the big-name artists to abandon the event.

Explaining his decision, Michaels said: "When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life."

In a statement shared on social media, Michaels added the festival had changed significantly from what he believed he had agreed to support.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Many acts dropped out of the concert.
Source: MEGA

Many acts dropped out of the concert.

Article continues below advertisement

He said: "Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of. Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable. Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance."

Michaels insisted politics was not the reason behind his withdrawal.

He said: "This isn't about politics. It's about staying true to what I've always believed in. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. That's one of the freedoms our veterans fought for and something I've always respected. But as a father, friend and bandmate, I have to take threats and safety concerns seriously."

His departure follows similar moves by Morris Day, Martina McBride, Young MC and members of The Commodores. Day publicly distanced himself from the festival shortly after promotional material was released.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Image of Bret Michaels abandoned the Freedom 250 music event.
Source: MEGA

Bret Michaels abandoned the Freedom 250 music event.

Article continues below advertisement

Posting on Instagram, Day wrote: "Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at the 'Great American State Fair.'"

He added: "It's A No For Me."

A source close to the festival said organizers had been caught off guard by the speed of the withdrawals.

The insider said: "The speed at which artists have distanced themselves from this event has stunned organizers. They thought they were launching a huge patriotic celebration, but instead they've been left scrambling to explain why so many acts want nothing to do with it."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Many withdrew from the festival.
Source: MEGA

Many withdrew from the festival.

The source added: "For performers, the issue is that the festival has become far too politically divisive. Many artists don't want to be seen as endorsing a movement that splits opinion so dramatically, especially when their fanbases come from all walks of life. There has also been huge fears that given the attempts on Donald Trump's life, this festival could become a hotspot for assassins wanting to take [shots] at MAGA fans. The fears and controversies around this event have just become too 'hot' for performers."

The original lineup featured Flo Rida, C+C Music Factory, Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan, Michaels and The Commodores. Of the nine headline acts initially announced, only a handful have publicly confirmed they still intend to appear.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.