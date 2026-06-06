Donald Trump's MAGA Fest Artists Pulled Out of Performing at Freedom 250 Event Amid Assassination 'Fears'
June 6 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Donald Trump's Freedom 250 music festival has been plunged into crisis after a string of performers withdrew from the event – and OK! can reveal they ditched the event amid fears it could attract anti-MAGA assassins.
The concerts are due to take place on Washington D.C.'s National Mall between June 25 and July 10 as part of celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.
Freedom 250, established by U.S. President Trump, 79, as a public-private partnership to commemorate the semiquincentennial, unveiled its lineup on May 28.
Organizers described the Great American State Fair as a nonpartisan patriotic event, but critics quickly labeled it a "MAGA Glastonbury," prompting backlash from artists and fans.
Sources close to the festival now say concerns over political divisions and security threats have accelerated departures. Bret Michaels, 63, the frontman of Poison, was one of the big-name artists to abandon the event.
Explaining his decision, Michaels said: "When this opportunity was originally presented to my team, it was described as a celebration of our country through music and a chance to honor our veterans, active military, first responders, teachers and hardworking Americans from all walks of life."
In a statement shared on social media, Michaels added the festival had changed significantly from what he believed he had agreed to support.
He said: "Unfortunately, what was presented to us as a celebration of our country has evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of. Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of my fans, band, crew, family and myself, including threats that are completely unfounded and unforgivable. Because of that, I have made the difficult decision to step away from this performance."
Michaels insisted politics was not the reason behind his withdrawal.
He said: "This isn't about politics. It's about staying true to what I've always believed in. Everyone is entitled to their own opinions. That's one of the freedoms our veterans fought for and something I've always respected. But as a father, friend and bandmate, I have to take threats and safety concerns seriously."
His departure follows similar moves by Morris Day, Martina McBride, Young MC and members of The Commodores. Day publicly distanced himself from the festival shortly after promotional material was released.
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Posting on Instagram, Day wrote: "Contrary to rumor, Morris Day & The Time will not be performing at the 'Great American State Fair.'"
He added: "It's A No For Me."
A source close to the festival said organizers had been caught off guard by the speed of the withdrawals.
The insider said: "The speed at which artists have distanced themselves from this event has stunned organizers. They thought they were launching a huge patriotic celebration, but instead they've been left scrambling to explain why so many acts want nothing to do with it."
The source added: "For performers, the issue is that the festival has become far too politically divisive. Many artists don't want to be seen as endorsing a movement that splits opinion so dramatically, especially when their fanbases come from all walks of life. There has also been huge fears that given the attempts on Donald Trump's life, this festival could become a hotspot for assassins wanting to take [shots] at MAGA fans. The fears and controversies around this event have just become too 'hot' for performers."
The original lineup featured Flo Rida, C+C Music Factory, Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan, Michaels and The Commodores. Of the nine headline acts initially announced, only a handful have publicly confirmed they still intend to appear.