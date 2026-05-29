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Donald Trump's Grandchild Kai Turns Heads in Miniskirt for Night Out: Photos

kai trump miniskirt night out photos
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump stunned in a leopard-print minidress during a night out at a Wiz Khalifa and MGK concert.

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May 29 2026, Published 1:48 p.m. ET

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Kai Trump is stepping out in style.

The 19-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump recently shared photos from a fun night out, turning heads in a trendy leopard-print minidress that showed off her long legs and glamorous style.

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image of Kai Trump showed off her stylish side during a recent night out while wearing a leopard-print minidress and knee-high boots.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump showed off her stylish side during a recent night out while wearing a leopard-print minidress and knee-high boots.

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Kai posted snapshots from the evening on Instagram, posing at what appeared to be a concert or club venue. The social media personality looked confident as she modeled a fitted asymmetrical dress with a sheer leopard-print design and black miniskirt detail.

She completed the edgy look with black knee-high boots, a designer handbag and loose waves cascading over her shoulders. In another photo from the carousel, Kai smiled beside friends while red lighting illuminated the venue in the background.

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Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram
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“Wiz Khalifa + MGK 🎸,” she captioned the post, revealing she attended a performance by rappers Wiz Khalifa and Machine Gun Kelly.

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Fans quickly rushed to the comments section to praise Kai’s fashionable appearance and growing confidence online.

“Beautiful 😍,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Your beauty hits so different.”

“🫡 ma'am. Amazing outfit. You make it look phenomenal. Have fun,” a third fan shared.

“this girl is on fireeeee🔥🔥,” a fourth commenter penned.

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image of The 19-year-old revealed she attended a concert featuring Wiz Khalifa and Machine Gun Kelly.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

The 19-year-old revealed she attended a concert featuring Wiz Khalifa and Machine Gun Kelly.

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The glamorous outing comes shortly after Kai made headlines for a more serious matter involving her safety.

Earlier this month, the influencer was granted a restraining order against a man she accused of repeatedly harassing her as her public profile continues to grow.

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A judge in Palm Beach County approved the extended order against 26-year-old Gabriel Garza Jr., preventing him from coming within 500 feet of Kai’s home, workplace and future campus at the University of Miami through May 2027. The ruling followed a temporary order issued in April that prohibited stalking, cyberstalking or any criminal conduct causing harm.

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image of Kai Trump was recently granted a restraining order against a man accused of repeatedly harassing her both online and in person.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Kai Trump was recently granted a restraining order against a man accused of repeatedly harassing her both online and in person.

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According to court documents, the restraining order also bars Gabriel from attending events where Kai is present and requires him to surrender any firearms.

Legal experts explained that restraining orders in situations like these are often granted quickly due to the nature of harassment claims.

“Restraining orders are civil in nature. That means there is a lower burden of proof than a criminal case,” said Randall M. Kessler of Kessler & Solomiany, who is not involved in the case. “The victim simply needs to prove the harassment or stalking or valid threats by a ‘preponderance of the evidence.’”

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image of Legal experts explained that cyberstalking cases involving public figures are becoming increasingly common.
Source: @kaitrumpgolfer/Instagram

Legal experts explained that cyberstalking cases involving public figures are becoming increasingly common.

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Kessler further noted that courts regularly move fast in these situations and may issue temporary orders before the accused has an opportunity to formally respond.

For public figures like Kai, experts say harassment often extends beyond face-to-face encounters and spills into online behavior as well.

“Cyberstalking is actually becoming more common than in-person stalking,” Randall explained, adding that online conduct alone can justify legal protection.

“Cyberstalking typically involves willfully and repeatedly communicating words or images through electronic means, causing substantial emotional distress, and that the conduct has no legitimate purpose,” attorney Michael A. Gottlieb, who is not involved in the case, shared. “That is usually why somebody in the public light will get a restraining order when somebody is constantly harassing them for no reason.”

This is not the first frightening incident involving Kai. Last year, another man was arrested after scaling a wall at Mar-a-Lago and allegedly telling authorities he wanted to “marry Kai.”

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