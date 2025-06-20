Donald Trump Goes Off the Rails in Wild Truth Social Rant Against Rupert Murdoch's Media Empire: 'MAGA Hates Fox News!'
President Donald Trump unleashed a stream of frustration toward Rupert Murdoch's conservative media empire in a Truth Social post on Thursday, June 19, declaring, "MAGA HATES Fox News."
"The Crooked Fox News Polls got the Election WRONG, I won by much more than they said I would, and have been biased against me for years. They are always wrong and negative. It's why MAGA HATES Fox News, even though their anchors are GREAT," Trump began in his first post addressing the subject.
He continued, pointing to the polling practices of the network.
"This has gone on for years, but they never change the incompetent polling company that does their work. Now a new Fox News poll comes out this morning giving me a little more than 50% at the Border, and yet the Border is miraculously perfect, NOBODY WAS ABLE TO COME IN LAST MONTH. 60,000 people came in with Sleepy Joe in the same month last year. I hate FAKE pollsters, one of the Worst, but Fox will never change their discredited pollster!" he exclaimed.
In a follow-up post, Trump targeted Murdoch's flagship publication, The Wall Street Journal. "The Wall Street Journal has No Idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran!" he stated.
While the Journal reported Trump approved American plans to attack Iran, it noted he was waiting to give the final go-ahead, hoping the Iranians would abandon their nuclear ambitions.
Earlier this year, Trump welcomed Murdoch to the Oval Office, calling him "legendary" and one of "the most talented people in the world," while expressing a desire to discuss the Journal's coverage of his administration.
Trump's relationship with both Fox News and the Journal is complex. While Fox News is described as a right-winged news outlet, Trump has repeatedly criticized it.
In 2020, Fox News was one of the first networks to call Arizona for Joe Biden during the polls, a decision which reportedly angered Trump and his campaign. His supporters also claimed Fox News "betrayed" Trump with the declaration.
He also took jab against Fox News for giving other time to other Republican candidates such as Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley during the 2024 campaign trail. For Trump, this was an attempt to undermine his dominance.
"The problem with Fox News is that every time they put on someone who is positive and touting all of the good things I have done for the Country, they always feel it necessary to follow up with a really negative voice, often people who are storytellers and willing to outright lie," Trump said on Truth Social in 2024.
He added: "The daytime anchors are no match for these lunatics, and they get away with absolute murder. The net result is NOTHINGNESS, so what's the purpose in watching?"