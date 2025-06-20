Donald Trump Goes Off the Rails in Wild Truth Social Rant Against Rupert Murdoch's Media Empire: 'MAGA Hates Fox News!'

In a follow-up post, Trump targeted Murdoch's flagship publication, The Wall Street Journal. "The Wall Street Journal has No Idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran!" he stated.

While the Journal reported Trump approved American plans to attack Iran, it noted he was waiting to give the final go-ahead, hoping the Iranians would abandon their nuclear ambitions.

Earlier this year, Trump welcomed Murdoch to the Oval Office, calling him "legendary" and one of "the most talented people in the world," while expressing a desire to discuss the Journal's coverage of his administration.