Donald Trump's Advisers Are 'Tired' of Elon Musk's Presence in the Oval Office as He Moves to Get Rid of the Billionaire

Haberman appeared on a recent episode of The Source, where host Kaitlan Collins noted that special government employees like Musk may not work in that capacity for more than 130 days.

"There was a point in time, though, where Elon Musk was telling the president, maybe six months is what he had been looking at," Collins told Haberman. "What do you think has changed here?"

"Well, I don’t think there’s a huge difference between the 130 days and six months," the reporter responded. "But I think that, look, Trump is certainly aware that this has been a turbulent period. I don’t think that he wants to spend the entirety of the next year and a half leading into what is likely to be a challenging midterm cycle debating questions about Elon Musk’s approach to shrinking the government, which has been commonly described as with a chainsaw as opposed to — in Trump’s word — with a scalpel."

"He does see advantages in having Musk around," Haberman pointed out. "I don’t think that he is eager to shove him out."