Donald Trump's Advisers Are 'Tired' of Elon Musk's Presence in the Oval Office as He Moves to Get Rid of the Billionaire
CNN political analyst and New York Times’ chief White House correspondent Maggie Haberman claims that several of Donald Trump's administration advisers are feeling weary of Elon Musk's involvement in the Oval Office.
Rumors have been circulating about the possible early end to Musk's role at the newly established Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), a rumor vehemently denied by the Tesla billionaire himself.
The billionaire has reportedly clashed with other Trump administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy.
Haberman appeared on a recent episode of The Source, where host Kaitlan Collins noted that special government employees like Musk may not work in that capacity for more than 130 days.
"There was a point in time, though, where Elon Musk was telling the president, maybe six months is what he had been looking at," Collins told Haberman. "What do you think has changed here?"
"Well, I don’t think there’s a huge difference between the 130 days and six months," the reporter responded. "But I think that, look, Trump is certainly aware that this has been a turbulent period. I don’t think that he wants to spend the entirety of the next year and a half leading into what is likely to be a challenging midterm cycle debating questions about Elon Musk’s approach to shrinking the government, which has been commonly described as with a chainsaw as opposed to — in Trump’s word — with a scalpel."
"He does see advantages in having Musk around," Haberman pointed out. "I don’t think that he is eager to shove him out."
- President Donald Trump and Elon Musk's DOGE Sued Shortly After Inauguration
- Donald Trump Likes That People Are 'Talking About' Him Running for Speaker After Kevin McCarthy Was Removed From Position
- 'Shameful and Disgraceful': Donald Trump Mocked for Calling Susan Crawford a 'Disaster' Ahead of Her Historic Supreme Court Election Victory in Wisconsin
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The White House previously said Musk is not technically part of the government department that has laid off thousands of workers and made massive cuts.
"I do think there are a number of Trump advisers who are tired of Musk’s presence," Haberman, known for her scoops around the Trump administration, told Collins. "And I think that is going to continue as long as Musk is there."
According to a senior insider, Musk will likely continue with a more informal advisory role.
The transition, the insiders said, is likely to correspond to the end of Musk’s time as a “special government employee,” a special status that temporarily exempts him from some ethics and conflict-of-interest rules. Those 130 days are expected to expire in late May or early June.
Publicly, Trump has shown nothing but admiration for Musk, who spent millions to help elect him. He often touts the waste, fraud and abuse DOGE claims to have identified, hailing Musk’s work as "revolutionary."
Another source told Politico that anyone thinking he would disappear entirely is "fooling themselves."