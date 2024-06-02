Home > Breaking News > celeb weddings BREAKING NEWS News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 93, Gets Married for the Fifth Time at His L.A. Estate: Photos Source: The Australian

Fifth time’s the charm? On Saturday, June 1, the former Fox and News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch married Elena Khukova at his estate in L.A.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Australian Rupert Murdoch, 93, married Elena Khukova, 67.

The pair tied the knot surrounded by close family and friends, as the vineyard of the 93-year-old’s secluded Bel Air property, Moraga, was transformed with white and leafy green flowers. The businessman and his new wife, 67, met at a family gathering last year, when the former biologist was introduced by his third wife Wendi Deng.

Article continues below advertisement

Rupert son and current News Corp chairman Lachlan Murdoch and his wife Sarah were among the wedding guests, along with News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson and wife Wang Ping, and Rupert’s niece and The Herald & Weekly Times chairman Penny Fowler. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and wife Dana Blumberg were also in attendance for the big day.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Australian The couple met at a family gathering.

Article continues below advertisement

Prior to her marriage to Rupert, the Moscow native tied the knot with billionaire Alexander Zhukov. This will be her third marriage. Elena is the mother of Darrya Zhukova, who was married to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who was the former owner of English Premier League soccer team Chelsea.

Article continues below advertisement

Rupert and Elena began dating in 2023 and confirmed their marriage plans in the New York Times in March 2024. However, in March 2023 Rupert was engaged to Ann Lesley Smith before the wedding was canceled in April, reportedly due to concerns about Ann Lesley's ultra-conservative and evangelist views.

Article continues below advertisement

Rupert married his first wife, Patricia Booker, in 1956, with whom he shares his daughter Prudence. Then in 1967, he said "I do" with Daily Mirror reporter Anna Torv, who mothered Lachlan, James and Elisabeth. Rupert's marriage to Anna marked his longest, though the pair split in 1998 and later divorced in 1999. In 1999, Rupert married Wendi, who was only 29 years old at the time. The couple went on the have two children together, Chloe and Grace, before their split in 2013.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The wedding was held at Rupert Murdoch's estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Lastly, Rupert wed Jerry Hall in 2016 before their divorce in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rupert Murdoch was married to Jerry Hall from 2016-2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Rupert stepped down from his role at News Corp late last year after being CEO from 1980-2013 and Executive Chairman from 2013-2023, however, he continues to be involved in the media empire as a chairman emeritus.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Powered by RedCircle Source: OK!