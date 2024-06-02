News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch, 93, Gets Married for the Fifth Time at His L.A. Estate: Photos
Fifth time’s the charm?
On Saturday, June 1, the former Fox and News Corp chairman Rupert Murdoch married Elena Khukova at his estate in L.A.
The pair tied the knot surrounded by close family and friends, as the vineyard of the 93-year-old’s secluded Bel Air property, Moraga, was transformed with white and leafy green flowers.
The businessman and his new wife, 67, met at a family gathering last year, when the former biologist was introduced by his third wife Wendi Deng.
Rupert son and current News Corp chairman Lachlan Murdoch and his wife Sarah were among the wedding guests, along with News Corp chief executive Robert Thomson and wife Wang Ping, and Rupert’s niece and The Herald & Weekly Times chairman Penny Fowler.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and wife Dana Blumberg were also in attendance for the big day.
Prior to her marriage to Rupert, the Moscow native tied the knot with billionaire Alexander Zhukov. This will be her third marriage.
Elena is the mother of Darrya Zhukova, who was married to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who was the former owner of English Premier League soccer team Chelsea.
Rupert and Elena began dating in 2023 and confirmed their marriage plans in the New York Times in March 2024.
However, in March 2023 Rupert was engaged to Ann Lesley Smith before the wedding was canceled in April, reportedly due to concerns about Ann Lesley's ultra-conservative and evangelist views.
Rupert married his first wife, Patricia Booker, in 1956, with whom he shares his daughter Prudence. Then in 1967, he said "I do" with Daily Mirror reporter Anna Torv, who mothered Lachlan, James and Elisabeth. Rupert's marriage to Anna marked his longest, though the pair split in 1998 and later divorced in 1999.
In 1999, Rupert married Wendi, who was only 29 years old at the time. The couple went on the have two children together, Chloe and Grace, before their split in 2013.
Lastly, Rupert wed Jerry Hall in 2016 before their divorce in 2022.
Rupert stepped down from his role at News Corp late last year after being CEO from 1980-2013 and Executive Chairman from 2013-2023, however, he continues to be involved in the media empire as a chairman emeritus.
