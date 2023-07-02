OK Magazine
Donald Trump Urged Former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to Overturn 2020 Election Results: Sources

Jul. 2 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump reportedly tried to convince former Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to flip the 2020 election results in his favor.

At the time, the Republican politician had lost the state by a slim margin to Joe Biden. Sources recently claimed to The Washington Post that in an effort to change the results, the ex-president had former Vice President Mike Pence pressure Ducey to find fraudulent votes within the state.

While Ducey received repeated calls from Pence, he did not follow the 64-year-old's request.

After the reporting, Ducey's spokesperson shared a statement about the situation, claiming the story was "nothing more than a 'copy and paste' of a compilation of articles from the past two years, disguised as something new."

"Governor Ducey defended the results of Arizona's 2020 election, he certified the election, and he made it clear that the certification provided a trigger for credible complaints backed by evidence to be brought forward. None were ever brought forward. The Governor stands by his action to certify the election and considers the issue to be in the rear-view mirror — it's time to move on," they added.

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign also released a message about the allegations.

The 2024 presidential candidate doubled down on his view that "the 2020 Presidential election was rigged and stolen."

Donald Trump

"These witch-hunts are designed to interfere and meddle in the 2024 election in an attempt to prevent President Trump from returning to the White House to make this country great again," the campaign continued, notably without refuting the claims.

As OK! previously reported, the 77-year-old was recently accused of a similar phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, where he allegedly asked him to "find" votes to overturn the election.

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump slammed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is investigating the supposed incident.

"I predict that the Racist District Attorney in Atlanta, with the per capita WORST crime record in the Country, Fani Willis, where murderers 'get away with murder,' and are seldom charged and almost never prosecuted, will be dropping all charges against me for lack of a case," he penned.

"I made a PERFECTLY LEGAL PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, ABOUT AN ELECTION THAT I STRONGLY FEEL WAS RIGGED AND STOLLEN [sic]. NONE of the MANY LAWYERS on the call minded my words, or even hinted at wrongdoing," Trump added.

