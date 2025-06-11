Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After He's Spotted With Hidden Leg Brace at White House: Shocking Photo
Donald Trump sparked fresh speculation about his health after photos surfaced of him possibly wearing a hidden leg brace during a recent visit to the White House Rose Garden.
The images, which quickly made the rounds online, show the former president inspecting a construction site and chatting with workers — but eagle-eyed viewers couldn’t help but focus on what looked like a strange bulge under his pants.
Trump had just returned from Camp David on Monday, June 9, and made an appearance at the Rose Garden to check on ongoing renovations. Photos from the visit showed him standing on a wooden platform placed over the lawn.
But it wasn’t the construction that grabbed people’s attention — it was his right pant leg. Social media users zoomed in and shared theories, questioning whether Trump might be wearing a leg brace or medical device.
One user asked, "What's going on here?" while posting close-ups of President Trump's legs.
Another chimed in, "Leg braces. Maybe to prevent the leaning," suggesting his mobility might be affected. Some even speculated that he could be wearing Ankle Foot Orthotics (AFOs), which are often prescribed for people with foot drop caused by nerve damage.
"You can see the catheter under his pants," another commenter claimed, adding fuel to the growing buzz around Trump's health.
Others weren't convinced, brushing it off with comments like, "Wrinkles in his pants? Drrrr," insisting the images didn't show anything unusual.
Despite the swirl of rumors, Trump hasn't shared any updates about his health. Earlier this year, his doctor, Capt. Sean Barbabella, gave him a clean bill of health, saying he was in "excellent cognitive and physical health."
That evaluation followed a five-hour checkup at Walter Reed, which included blood tests and a neurological workup. Trump later bragged about the results, saying, "I got the highest mark."
Dr. Barbabella confirmed he scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), adding that Trump had "a good heart, a good soul, very good soul."
Still, questions about Trump's cognitive abilities haven't gone away. Political strategist Rick Wilson, co-founder of the Lincoln Project, said he's seen signs of decline.
"He is incoherent. His inability to articulate any thought or position without constant asides, constant lapses the verbal aphasias he is experiencing at various points," Wilson said, adding that Trump's speaking style has noticeably changed since his earlier campaigns.
"There's a decline in Trump's ability to communicate, there is a decline in Trump's ability to articulate his thoughts. This is not uncommon when people get older," Wilson said, pointing to the ongoing debate over Trump's readiness for another presidential run.