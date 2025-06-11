Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After He's Spotted With Hidden Leg Brace at White House: Shocking Photo

One user asked, "What's going on here?" while posting close-ups of President Trump's legs.

Another chimed in, "Leg braces. Maybe to prevent the leaning," suggesting his mobility might be affected. Some even speculated that he could be wearing Ankle Foot Orthotics (AFOs), which are often prescribed for people with foot drop caused by nerve damage.

"You can see the catheter under his pants," another commenter claimed, adding fuel to the growing buzz around Trump's health.

Others weren't convinced, brushing it off with comments like, "Wrinkles in his pants? Drrrr," insisting the images didn't show anything unusual.