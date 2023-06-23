Trump Tapes Revealed: Special Counsel Jack Smith Hands Over 'Half a Dozen' New Recordings to The Donald's Lawyers

This is an entirely different situation to what is believed to be a highly incriminating first tape which revealed the controversial ex-prez — who recently became the first former or current President of the United States to be criminally charged — discussing a classified document detailing plans to attack Iran.

"Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this," the 77-year-old told a group of people according to the transcript. "This was done by the military and given to me ... All sorts of stuff — pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found, isn’t that amazing? This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!