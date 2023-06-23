Trump Tapes Revealed: Special Counsel Jack Smith Hands Over 'Half a Dozen' New Recordings to The Donald's Lawyers
It was confirmed on Wednesday night, June 21, that more audio recordings of former POTUS Donald Trump had been turned back over to his legal team in his ongoing classified documents case.
On the Friday, June 23, installment of CNN News Central, journalist Paula Reid said that they immediately started "calling our sources" and learned that "Trump’s own lawyers" were the ones that initially provided roughly "half a dozen additional recordings" in order to comply with a subpoena they received "for any materials related to [General] Mark Milley."
Noting that Trump was in the habit of taping all of his interviews with reporters, biographers and other "media types," Reid explained that the embattled politician's legal team "did find additional recordings where Trump talked about Mark Milley, but he didn’t reference any classified material."
"Lawyers have to hand over everything they’ve collected, even if it’s not incriminating, even if they’re not going to use it at trial," Reid continued. "But at this point, multiple sources tell CNN that none of these additional interviews will rise to the level of incriminating material the same way that Bedminster 2021 recording does."
This is an entirely different situation to what is believed to be a highly incriminating first tape which revealed the controversial ex-prez — who recently became the first former or current President of the United States to be criminally charged — discussing a classified document detailing plans to attack Iran.
"Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this," the 77-year-old told a group of people according to the transcript. "This was done by the military and given to me ... All sorts of stuff — pages long, look. Wait a minute, let’s see here. I just found, isn’t that amazing? This totally wins my case, you know. Except it is like, highly confidential. Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this."
As OK! previously reported, Trump was arraigned on 37 counts on Tuesday, June 13, in connection with allegedly mishandling some of the most sensitive classified documents in the country.
Despite the severity of the allegations and the growing evidence against him, Trump has denied any wrongdoing in a variety of interviews and social media posts, slamming the case as a plot by the Biden Administration to interfere with the upcoming 2024 election.
"Congress, please investigate the political witch hunts against me currently being brought by the corrupt DOJ and FBI, who are totally out of control," he wrote via Truth Social on Wednesday. June 22.
"This continuing saga is retribution against me for winning and, even more importantly to them, election interference regarding the 2024 presidential election," he added. "It will be there [sic] updated form of rigging our most important election."