Donald Trump Snaps After He's Grilled About Classified Documents Scandal: 'Not Going to Answer That'

"I did nothing wrong because I come on to the Presidential Record saying the fascists who are going after me and they're not going after Biden – even though he has about 10 times more documents may be more than that, he has documents going back 40 years or 50 years – we did nothing wrong," the former president said in the sit-down chat.

"I come under the Presidential Records Act, I'm allowed to have these documents. It's a very simple ... number one it's civil, it's not criminal at all. This is all about the Presidential Records Act. I'm allowed to have these documents, I'm allowed to take these documents classified or not classified. And frankly, when I have them, they become unclassified. People think you have to go through a ritual, you don't," he continued in his rant. "At least in my opinion, you don't, but it's even beyond that. Because the Presidential Records Act allows you to do as president only as president now, the other people that we talk about, including Biden, he wasn't president. So what he did is a different standard. And he should have real problems. They really should be talking about that. Not about me. I did absolutely nothing wrong."