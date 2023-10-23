Donald Trump Asked Wife Melania Trump to Wear a Bikini at Mar-a-Lago Pool to Make Other Guys Jealous: Insider
Donald Trump apparently asked his wife, Melania Trump, to show off her physique at Mar-a-Lago back in the day, according to recordings of Australian businessman Anthony Pratt, which was obtained by 60 Minutes Australia.
In the audio, which occurred sometime during Donald's presidency, Pratt alleged that he would ask the model, 53, to walk around in her bathing suit in Palm Beach, Fla., "so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing."
"Then Melania said back to him, 'I'll do that when you walk around with me in your bikini,'" Pratt alleged.
Pratt also claimed that Donald shared top-secret details of U.S. nuclear submarines with him.
Pratt alleged the businessman went a little too far in his deals, claiming “he knows exactly what to say and what not to say so that he avoids jail … but gets so close to it … that it looks like to everyone that he’s breaking the law."
“He’s outrageous,” Pratt said. “He just says whatever the f--- he wants. And he loves to shock people.”
However, Donald apparently fired back at Pratt, calling the report "fake news" in a post on his Truth Social account on Sunday, October 22.
“The Failing New York Times story … about a red haired weirdo from Australia, named Anthony Pratt, is Fake News,” he posted.
“I never spoke to him about Submarines but I did speak to him about creating jobs in Ohio and Pennsylvania, because that’s what I’m all about – JOBS, A GREAT ECONOMY, LOW TAXES, NO INFLATION, ENERGY, DOMINANCE, STRONG BORDERS, NO ENDLESS WARS, LOW INTEREST RATES, and much more!” he continued.
- Donald Trump Keeps Wife Melania Away From the Campaign Trail as 'It's So Nasty and So Mean'
- Donald Trump and Wife Melania 'Get Along Really Well' Despite Former First Lady Being Absent From Husband's Campaign Trail
- Melania Trump's Only Friends 'Are Her Family Members,' Former FLOTUS Doesn't 'Socialize' With Mar-A-Lago Club Members: Source
As OK! previously reported, Melania has not been on the campaign trail with her hubby, but there's a reason why.
"Honestly, I like to keep her away from it," he said during an interview with Meet the Press. "It's so nasty and so mean."
"She'll be with us. She's very, very, supportive," he continued, noting that the mom-of-one will be attending events with him in the future. "Soon, yeah, pretty soon. When it's appropriate, but pretty soon."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Donald also made it clear that his wife is beloved by many.
"She's very popular, she actually is," he shared. "She’s a private person — a great person, a very confident person — and she loves our country very much."