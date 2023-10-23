Donald Trump Asked Wife Melania Trump to Wear a Bikini at Mar-a-Lago Pool to Make Other Guys Jealous: Insider

Donald Trump apparently asked his wife, Melania Trump, to show off her physique at Mar-a-Lago back in the day, according to recordings of Australian businessman Anthony Pratt, which was obtained by 60 Minutes Australia.

In the audio, which occurred sometime during Donald's presidency, Pratt alleged that he would ask the model, 53, to walk around in her bathing suit in Palm Beach, Fla., "so all the other guys could get a look at what they were missing."