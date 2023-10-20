'He’s Not Smart': Mitt Romney Claims Donald Trump Thinks at a 'Second or Third Grade' Level
What is Mitt Romney’s real opinion of Donald Trump?
In an excerpt from McKay Coppins’ upcoming book, Romney: A Reckoning, the senator's true feelings about the former president have been revealed.
The author began by stating that the 2012 presidential candidate initially “vacillated on the subject of the president’s intelligence.”
Apparently, the conversation started with Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, insisting the former president was being strategic by acting obscenely in order to draw attention to his message. However, Romney pushed back, allegedly saying that the 77-year-old’s wild statements are not part of a plan, but rather just unintelligent ramblings.
“I think he’s not smart. I mean, really not smart,” Romney said, according to the book.
“It’s like, how is that possible for someone over the second or third grade to think that?” he supposedly wondered after Trump suggested Americans inject themselves with bleach as a treatment for COVID-19.
As OK! previously reported, the distain is apparently mutual as Trump rejoiced on social media when Romney announced he will not be running for reelection.
In September, the 76-year-old said, “At the end of another term, I’d be in my mid-80s. Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders. They’re the ones that need to make the decisions that will shape the world they will be living in.”
“While I’m not running for reelection, I’m not retiring from the fight,” Romney added. “I’ll be your United States senator until January of 2025.”
After Trump saw the video announcement, he took to Truth Social to share how happy he was that his rival will be retiring from politics.
"FANTASTIC NEWS FOR AMERICA, THE GREAT STATE OF UTAH, & FOR THE REPUBLICAN PARTY. MITT ROMNEY, SOMETIMES REFERRED TO AS PIERRE DELECTO, WILL NOT BE SEEKING A SECOND TERM IN THE U.S. SENATE, WHERE HE DID NOT SERVE WITH DISTINCTION. A BIG PRIMARY FIGHT AGAINST HIM WAS IN THE OFFING, BUT NOW THAT WILL NOT BE NECESSARY. CONGRATS TO ALL. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the father-of-five penned.
Romney also discussed how even though Trump could be reelected, it did not change his choice to step out of the political spotlight.
"I think the people in Utah don't all agree with me at the posture I took with regards to Donald Trump. But they respect people who vote their conscience and I appreciate that," he noted. "I don't have any question in my mind that I would have won if I'd run again. I just don't think we need another person in their 80s."
When speaking with The Washington Post ahead of breaking the news, Romney stated, "It's very difficult for the House to operate, from what I can tell."
"And two, and perhaps more importantly, we're probably going to have either Trump or Biden as our next president. And Biden is unable to lead on important matters and Trump is unwilling to lead on important matters," he said of the two 2024 presidential frontrunners.
