Miss America Madison Marsh Reflects on Becoming the First Active Duty Service Member to Win Prestigious Pageant Title

Serving her country and being a role model for girls everywhere seems to come second nature for Marsh — who was recently able to combine her polar opposite careers during a Tuesday, March 19, visit to the First Four of the NCAA Men's Division 1 March Madness basketball tournament, hosted by the Big Hoopla in Dayton, Ohio, the home of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force.

Ahead of the madness, Marsh sat down for an exclusive chat with OK! about her experience as Miss America thus far, what her plans are going forward and the motivational message she hopes to send to women not only in the country she loves, but across the globe.