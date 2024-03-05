'Donald Trump's Mental Decline Is No Joke': Ex-Prez Suffers Bizarre Brain Freeze, Slurs Through Speech — Watch the Video
What did he just say? During a recent speech, Donald Trump couldn't string a sentence together when he said, “We’re a nation that just recently heard that Saudi Arabia and Russia will re-feh-ur ah [sic]." (Yes, that is really what happened.)
The caption added, "It’s getting ugly, folks. Trump’s mental decline is no joke."
Of course, people were floored to hear the gaffe. One person wrote, "WTH?! Is this real? Geezus!!" while another said, "Quite sure this mastermind will end the Russia-Ukraine war in a matter of minutes, so sharp, and astonishing intelligent 🤔."
A third person added, "WOW! How can you deny he's gone?"
While speaking about Russia and Saudi Arabia, Stephen Colbert couldn't help but poke fun at the situation.
“Not entirely sure what’s going on there. But apparently he can’t even say the word Russia without climaxing,” Colbert said before imitating Trump.
Colbert then aired another clip of Trump, 77, from the same speech, saying: “Can we be energy independent? Can we be energy dominant again? Oh, yes. Oh yes and quickly, says President Trump. Oh, yes. Oh, yes. And quickly.”
“Is he giving his speech or reading a book to toddlers?” Colbert asked. “‘Oh, yes. Oh, yes. Said President Trump with golden hair and a mushy rump. All the words that I can manage because of all of my brain damage.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump was bashed for not being able to pronounce "Venezuela" while speaking in North Carolina — something Colbert also took a chance at making fun of.
“Yes, the nation of Venezuereunbelievable. located just north of Whereaguay, and Perwho?” Colbert quipped. “Trump’s speeches weren’t all demented word slurry. He also did the completely normal thing of describing a graph that no one can see.”
Former Trump aide Alyssa Farah Griffin sounded off on the ex-president's recent mix-ups, stating that he's become less "sharp" since he was first elected.
“You saw Donald Trump firsthand when he was, albeit four years or several years younger, at least. How much does he miss or mix up facts and the like?” CNN’s John Berman asked the TV personality.
“I have said this before, he is not as sharp as he was in 2016 and not even as sharp as he was in 2020,” Griffin replied, adding that Trump “is not the strongest fighter that Republicans could have right now" and it's "remarkable how much voters don't see [his] age as also an issue because he is only 3.5 years younger than President Joe Biden."
Trump and Biden's ages have both been a cause of concern ahead of the 2024 election, but the former believes he's capable of being the leader of the U.S. for a second time.