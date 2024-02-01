Donald Trump Has Gone 'Completely Off the Rails' With His Recent String of Gaffes and Flubs, Jimmy Kimmel Says

“To his credit, no one wants to restore on this planet ‘peace through Earth’ more than Donald Trump,” Kimmel said, adding that he's "completely off the rails."

Trump also claimed there’s a “100 percent chance” of a major terrorist attack in the United States.

“He’s like a Magic Hate Ball. You just shake him up and something comes out,” Kimmel said before he went on to ask his audience if President Joe Biden would ever say something insane.

“No. You can’t,” Kimmel said. “You know why? ’Cuz he’s not crazy.”