Donald Trump Has Gone 'Completely Off the Rails' With His Recent String of Gaffes and Flubs, Jimmy Kimmel Says
Jimmy Kimmel is joining the list of people who have recently spoken out about Donald Trump's mental fitness.
During the Tuesday, January 30, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian, 56, was shocked at one of the former president's recent weird remarks.
“To his credit, no one wants to restore on this planet ‘peace through Earth’ more than Donald Trump,” Kimmel said, adding that he's "completely off the rails."
Trump also claimed there’s a “100 percent chance” of a major terrorist attack in the United States.
“He’s like a Magic Hate Ball. You just shake him up and something comes out,” Kimmel said before he went on to ask his audience if President Joe Biden would ever say something insane.
“No. You can’t,” Kimmel said. “You know why? ’Cuz he’s not crazy.”
This is hardly the first time Trump's mental capabilities have been called into question.
As OK! previously reported, Reverend Al Sharpton even commented on how Trump is declining ahead of the 2024 election.
“I think that it is certainly that, but I also think that it goes with the fact that he’s losing it,” Sharpton said. “Because let’s not forget, he ran against a woman in ’16 named Hillary Clinton, right? He had no problem. He’s losing it.”
“[Trump’s] instinct is to fight back, punch back, and he would think back in those days that he was thinking clearer — if you ever want to call what he thought was clear — but that he would fight back and said, ‘They hit me, I can hit back,’” he added.
Trump recently mixed up Nikki Haley and Nancy Pelosi, sparking concern he shouldn't be ruling a country if he's president again.
However, Trump made it clear he's up for the job and claimed when he mixes things up, it's on purpose.
"When I refer like, for instance, oftentimes I’ll say purposely about Obama and I interchange it with Biden because I believe Obama has a lot to do with what’s happening in destroying our country. And I’ll interchange and they’ll say, oh, he said, or I’ll imitate Biden walking into a wall or not being able to find his way, and the fake news will go out and they’ll say, 'Oh, he actually had a hard time when I’m doing an imitation and everybody understands it,'" he claimed. "No, I don’t think she could pass the test that I passed. I passed my childhood test, and she does. And she’s just trying to get a little nasty because she came in third place. She wanted to come in second, and she wasn’t even that close, actually, to second. You know, I have to give that to Ron Desanctimonious."