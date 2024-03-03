OK Magazine
'Completely Off His Rocker': Donald Trump Slammed for Confusing Joe Biden for Barack Obama Yet Again at Virginia Rally

By:

Mar. 3 2024, Published 4:50 p.m. ET

Donald Trump did it again!

On Saturday, March 2, the former president confused Joe Biden and Barack Obama in a speech to his many supporters in Richmond, Virginia.

In the footage of Trump’s remarks, he clearly states, “And Putin has so little respect for Obama that he's starting to throw around the nuclear word,” when he meant to say Biden.

This is not the first time Trump has made this mistake, however, in the past he has pretended it was intentional.

After the clip of the 77-year-old’s slip up was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, alongside the caption, “This will be yet another one of the 127 other instances where tomorrow Trump will claim he mixed up Obama and Biden again on purpose,” many other users responded to bash the 2024 presidential candidate.

“This man is totally insane,” one user penned, while another added, “He’s going to say he did ALL of this ‘intentionally.’ When not if, he s---- himself mid-rant he’ll say that was intentional too.”

Donald Trump is the currently GOP frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

“This dude is completely off his rocker. Surely his campaign is desperately trying to keep him from making these public appearances by now,” a third person wrote, as one more claimed, “Dementia and drug use is now ‘comedic.’”

As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Trump has been slammed for making an egregious mistake on stage.

Also on Saturday, the father-of-five was butchered by social media users for not being able to pronounce “Venezuela.”

“Sweaty Dementia Trump mangles ‘Venezuela,’” someone posted alongside the clip.

Joe Biden is the current Democratic frontrunner for the 2024 presidential election.

“I couldn't take more than 10 seconds of this cringe,” one person said, while another quipped “Of course he did. It's got more than one syllable.”

Others compared the gaffe to that of Biden, whom the media has blasted in the past.

“And to think ppl are whining Biden is too old. This cat is bats--- crazy with a dash of dementia thrown in,” a third stated, while a fourth added, “Wall-to-wall, 24/7 coverage, had this been President Biden.”

One last individual even claimed, “This is aphasia which is an early sign of dementia, particularly Alzheimer's.”

Barack Obama was the 44th president of the United States.

While there has been increased concern for both Trump and Biden’s metal state amid their old age, on the president’s Monday, February 26, appearance on NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, he bashed Trump for his sharpness.

“All jokes aside, according to recent polling, this is a real concern for American voters,” Seth Meyers said to the father-of-four. “How do you address that concern going forward as you come up to the 2024 election?”

"You got to take a look at the other guy. He's about as old as I am, but he can't remember his wife's name, number one. Number two, it's about how old your ideas are," the 81-year-old, told Meyers, referring toto when the former reality TV star call wife Melania Trump "Mercedes" during a recent speech. (Some people think Trump was referring to Mercedes Schlapp, who is the wife of CPAC founder Matt Schlapp.)

