Losing It? Donald Trump Mocked for Bragging About Putting His Pants on by Himself During Rally: Watch

Trump then continued to have an imaginary conversation with himself. “‘How do you get up in the morning and put your pants on? Why do you put those pants on?’ ‘I’ll explain it to you someday’ ‘How do you do it? How do you get up? How?’” he asked.

Of course, people weighed in on the recent remarks. One person wrote, "Oof this is not going well," while another said, "This again? The one where he says his greatest achievement is that he makes grown men cry when he puts on pants????"

A third person stated, "Yesterday at his rally in the Bronx, Donald Trump bragged about putting on his pants in the morning, he was stumbling over his words, he didn’t put forward policy, and he was ranting incoherently. And THIS is the guy Republicans want running the country? Embarrassing."