OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Donald Trump
OK LogoNEWS

Losing It? Donald Trump Mocked for Bragging About Putting His Pants on by Himself During Rally: Watch

donald trump pants weird rant
By:

May 24 2024, Published 1:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Donald Trump once again made headlines for some of his comments at a rally in the Bronx on Thursday, May 23. While speaking to the crowd, he rambled on about putting on his clothes on by himself.

“Some of the greatest days of my business career were in the toughest times,” Trump, 77, said in a pre-written script before veering off. “But I enjoyed waking up every single morning and — go to battle."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump pants weird rant
Source: mega

Donald Trump spoke about putting on his pants during a rally.

Article continues below advertisement

“A lot of people say to me today, the toughest business people, people that you know about, ‘Could I ask you a question: How do you do it?’ I say, ‘Do what?’” he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump pants weird rant
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been called out for his weird rants.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump then continued to have an imaginary conversation with himself. “‘How do you get up in the morning and put your pants on? Why do you put those pants on?’ ‘I’ll explain it to you someday’ ‘How do you do it? How do you get up? How?’” he asked.

Of course, people weighed in on the recent remarks. One person wrote, "Oof this is not going well," while another said, "This again? The one where he says his greatest achievement is that he makes grown men cry when he puts on pants????"

A third person stated, "Yesterday at his rally in the Bronx, Donald Trump bragged about putting on his pants in the morning, he was stumbling over his words, he didn’t put forward policy, and he was ranting incoherently. And THIS is the guy Republicans want running the country? Embarrassing."

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump pants weird rant
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been accused of not being all there mentally.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement

This is hardly the first time Trump has been called out for his weird remarks.

A few weeks back at a New Jersey rally, the ex-president went off on a bizarre tangent about Hannibal Lecter, the serial killer from the 1991 movie Silence of the Lambs.

Article continues below advertisement

“They’re emptying out their mental institutions into the United States, our beautiful country,” Trump said. “And now the prison populations all over the world are down. They don’t want to report that the mental institution population is down because they’re taking people from insane asylums and from mental institutions. You know what the difference is, right? An insane asylum is a mental institution on steroids.”

Silence of the Lambs. Has anyone ever seen The Silence of the Lambs? The late, great Hannibal Lecter is a wonderful man. He oftentimes would have a friend for dinner. Remember the last scene? 'Excuse me. I’m about to have a friend for dinner,' as this poor doctor walked by. ‘I’m about to have a friend for dinner.’ But Hannibal Lecter. Congratulations. The late, great Hannibal Lecter," he continued.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump pants weird rant
Source: mega

Donald Trump is running for president again.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Some of the greatest days from my business career were the toughest times, but I enjoyed waking up every single morning and going to battle. A lot of people say to me today that the toughest business people, people that you know about, can I ask you a question, 'How do you do it? How do you get up in the morning and put your pants on. I will explain it to you some day. How do you do it? How do you get up?

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.