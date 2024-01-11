Jodie Foster Believes Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese Were 'Scared' and Intimated by Her 12-Year-Old Self on 'Taxi Driver' Set

However, the True Detective lead, 61, also felt like the smarter one when she filmed Taxi Driver at just 12 years old.

"I first worked with Martin Scorsese when I was about 10, on Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. By the time I was 12, I’d made a lot more films than [Robert] De Niro or Scorsese," the Oscar winner explained to W Magazine. "They were definitely scared of me: 'What do we do with this 12-year-old?'"

"I was in my hot pants and corkies, or whatever those platform shoes were called," she added of playing her character in the 1976 film, who was an underaged prostitute.