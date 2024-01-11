Jodie Foster Believes Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese Were 'Scared' and Intimated by Her 12-Year-Old Self on 'Taxi Driver' Set
Jodie Foster is reflecting on the ups and downs of her lengthy movie career.
In a new interview, the actress admitted she's more comfortable with herself than ever in her 60s, quipping, "There's something about being the wise one in the room that it's just so much more fun."
However, the True Detective lead, 61, also felt like the smarter one when she filmed Taxi Driver at just 12 years old.
"I first worked with Martin Scorsese when I was about 10, on Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. By the time I was 12, I’d made a lot more films than [Robert] De Niro or Scorsese," the Oscar winner explained to W Magazine. "They were definitely scared of me: 'What do we do with this 12-year-old?'"
"I was in my hot pants and corkies, or whatever those platform shoes were called," she added of playing her character in the 1976 film, who was an underaged prostitute.
Foster doubled down on that notion during her Tuesday, January 9, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
"I was 12," she said. "And they had to say things like, you know, 'Can you pull his fly down?’ And it was a little awkward.”
"I had made a lot more movies than they had. I was like, ‘Whatever. Just, move over,'" Foster recalled.
"Yeah, they were a little scared, Scorsese especially, who kept giggling every time he talked to me," she quipped. "He’d start giggling and De Niro had to take over."
While many would assume the mom-of-two has had a streak of success since she was young, the star explained to W Magazine, "The biggest transition was going from being a young person, to college, and then becoming an adult actor."
Foster noted that the work she did between ages 16 and 22 was "the most awkward place," but her mom kept telling her, "'By the time you're 40, you'll never work again, so you should work as much as you can now because by the time you're 40, you'll be over.'"
Needless to say, that didn't turn out to be true, as the Silence of the Lambs lead declared she's "never been busier" than she is today.
"The 50s are awkward, especially for an actress. People don't know what to do with you, and you don't know what to do with you. You're completely confused about what your relevance is in the world. You just keep trying to compete with your past and who you used to be," she continued.
"And suddenly, 60s, the perfect thing happens: At 60, you suddenly realize you don't care about all the things that you cared about in your 50s," Foster spilled. "You get to support other people because you know it's not your time."