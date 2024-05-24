Donald Trump’s Bronx Rally Crowd Size Exposed as Overhead View Shows Few Supporters and Several Protesters

The video shared on the local news showed a stark contrast to how Trump and more conservative networks like Fox News were presenting the crowd size. The report also showed that a good number of people at the rally were protesters.

Dolan first featured the comments of local Bronx residents who showed up to protest Trump. One resident called the presumptive GOP nominee a "big fat bigot" and claimed that "he just doesn’t have any love in his heart for anyone, anyone of color, anyone who’s in the LGBTQ+ community.”

A second protestor told the news outlet, “He’s a crook, a liar, and a cheat. And he tries to make money off people. And that’s what he’s doing right now.”