Donald Trump’s Bronx Rally Crowd Size Exposed as Overhead View Shows Few Supporters and Several Protesters
Former President Donald Trump repeatedly praised himself over the crowd size of supporters who attended his rally in the Bronx, N.Y., on Thursday, May 23, referring to it as an "outstanding turnout." However, a local New York evening news report from ABC7's Jim Dolan revealed a different story about how many people attended by exposing a live overhead view of the event.
The video shared on the local news showed a stark contrast to how Trump and more conservative networks like Fox News were presenting the crowd size. The report also showed that a good number of people at the rally were protesters.
Dolan first featured the comments of local Bronx residents who showed up to protest Trump. One resident called the presumptive GOP nominee a "big fat bigot" and claimed that "he just doesn’t have any love in his heart for anyone, anyone of color, anyone who’s in the LGBTQ+ community.”
A second protestor told the news outlet, “He’s a crook, a liar, and a cheat. And he tries to make money off people. And that’s what he’s doing right now.”
B-roll of the event shown to viewers during the local news report painted a remarkably different picture than what Trump boasted about during the rally.
Dolan then pivoted to the home states of the pro-Trump rallygoers in attendance, revealing that many of them were from "out of state."
"Go out there. Look at all of them," one protester told the outlet. "Call that a pocket check out of where they came from. Tennessee, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Texas."
One pro-Trump rally-goer claimed he was from New York, but he was not from The Bronx, but rather from Queens.
“Donald Trump can now say he held a rally in the South Bronx, home to immigrants and minority communities, and that it was well attended,” Dolan explained, wrapping his report.
“It’s just not clear that the people who attended were from the Bronx. The campaign controlled who got in, and the campaign, of course, picked only supporters.”
According to a Siena College poll taken May 13-15 of 1,191 registered voters, President Joe Biden leads Trump 47 percent to 38 percent in the state of New York.
Biden previously won the state by 23 points in 2020, but there has been a massive shift in support, with the former president gaining seven points compared to 2020 numbers.