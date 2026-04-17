Donald Trump, 79, Mocked for Declaring He's 'Not a Senior': 'This Man Has Lost His Mind'
April 17 2026, Published 12:53 p.m. ET
Donald Trump's critics couldn't help but roll their eyes at an untrue statement he made while addressing tax cuts and tax on tips in Las Vegas, Nev., on Thursday, April 16.
"In addition to no tax on Social Security... Over 51 million seniors now pay ... Seniors are loving me and I love them," the president, 79, declared. "Of course, I'm not a senior, so you know..."
'I Don't Happen to Be a Senior Myself'
The crowd laughed at his words before he continued.
"I cater to the seniors, but I don't happen to be a senior myself," stated the president, who will turn 80 on June 14. "Thank you very much."
Despite his claim, a senior citizen is usually considered to be 65 or older.
Social Media Reacts to the President's Speech
Though it's unclear if the businessman was trying to be funny or was in denial, he was ripped apart on social media.
"You are a senior whether you like it or not @realDonaldTrump," one person wrote on X, while another expressed, "This man has lost his d--- mind."
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"The dementia is real and we are watching it happen on TV every day," a third person said. "Shame on his cabinet and advisors for encouraging his obviously bats--- crazy comments and ideas."
"Really wondering at what point the media will start zeroing in on the undeniable fact that POTUS inhabits a delusional alternate reality. He is, by definition, a senior citizen, and has been for quite some time," a fourth penned. "The harm caused by his breaks from reality is going to get worse."
'What Is a Corner Store?'
There were also multiple other moments of his address that sparked headlines, such as his confusion over the term "corner store" while discussing tax breaks for small businesses.
"The great Big Beautiful Bill also slashed taxes on millions of Americans, small businesses, including restaurants, dry cleaners, corner stores... What is a corner store? I’ve never heard that term," he stated. "I know what a corner store is, but I’ve never heard it described… a corner store. Who the h--- wrote that, please?"
People were dumbfounded over his confession, especially since the father-of-five was raised in New York City.
"Rich boy with born with a gold spoon in his mouth has never been to a bodega in his life, and he's from NYC," one person penned on X, while another said, "Didn't he get out of the house when he was a kid growing up in Queens and at least go around the block? I grew up in Brooklyn we all knew what the corner store was It's a little store on the corner What an idiot."