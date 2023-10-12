Jared Kushner Convinced Father-in-Law Donald Trump Can 'Restore Peace' to the Middle East

During the interview, Kushner, who is Jewish, drew comparisons between the attacks by Hamas and the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States. He called on the global community to support Israel amid the conflict.

"I'm praying at this moment in time that we navigate the current crisis, that the important objectives are achieved — that we're eliminating the terrorists and their threats," Kushner said. "And allowing the leaders who are focused on giving their citizens and their neighbors an opportunity to live a better life are able to work together and really dream and be ambitious and find ways to create a paradigm where humans can flourish."

In contrast, Trump criticized Israel for its alleged intelligence failure during the killing of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!