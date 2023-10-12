Jared Kushner Convinced Father-in-Law Donald Trump Can 'Restore Peace' to the Middle East
Former senior advisor and son-in-law to former President Donald Trump, Jared Kushner, publicly expressed his support for Trump's potential reelection in 2024.
In an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, Kushner endorsed Trump's foreign policy achievements, specifically in the Middle East, during his term in office.
As the individual in charge of Middle East policy during Trump's presidency, Kushner commended the former president's foreign policy performance. He also emphasized that Trump's efforts in the region are increasingly being acknowledged.
"I do think that the region has tremendous potential, it's just been held back by bad policy, bad leadership, bad objectives," he said. "When President Trump left office in 2021, the Middle East was really on a very positive trajectory, and if the right things happen, it can continue to be so."
Kushner also pointed out the escalating conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, attributing it to poor leadership under President Joe Biden.
He stated, "Now, under President Joe Biden, this is the second war that's broken out in the world, and when you have weak leadership, the world becomes a less safe place. My hope and prayers are that President Trump is reelected and that he's able to then restore calm and peace and prosperity to the world."
During the interview, Kushner, who is Jewish, drew comparisons between the attacks by Hamas and the 9/11 terror attacks in the United States. He called on the global community to support Israel amid the conflict.
"I'm praying at this moment in time that we navigate the current crisis, that the important objectives are achieved — that we're eliminating the terrorists and their threats," Kushner said. "And allowing the leaders who are focused on giving their citizens and their neighbors an opportunity to live a better life are able to work together and really dream and be ambitious and find ways to create a paradigm where humans can flourish."
In contrast, Trump criticized Israel for its alleged intelligence failure during the killing of Quds Force chief Qassem Soleimani amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas.
As OK! previously reported, during a recent rally in Florida, Trump also claimed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to provide assistance to the United States during the operation, stating: "I'll never forget that Bibi Netanyahu let us down."
According to FiveThirtyEight, Trump is currently averaging 55.9% in the polls. This puts him well ahead of his nearest rival, Ron DeSantis, who stands at 14.7%.