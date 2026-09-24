Politics Donald Trump Mocked by Critics for Flinching During Flyover as Chinese President Xi Jinping Maintains His 'Stone-Cold' Composure: Watch Source: MEGA Donald Trump went viral for all of the wrong reasons. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 24 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump visibly winced and grimaced from the roar of two low-flying U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer strategic bombers. At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping showed no visible reaction during the welcome ceremony at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, September 23. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump rolled out the red carpet to welcome the Chinese president and First Lady Peng Liyuan for a historic three-day state visit to the United States. The lavish red carpet tarmac reception for the Chinese leader sparked swift, bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill and intense criticism across social media.

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Trump winces during loud military flyover as Xi shows no reaction pic.twitter.com/NbO2IG8BEC — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) September 23, 2026 Source: @Mollyploofkins/x Donald Trump winced at the flyover, though the noise didn't appear to bother Xi Jinping.

Critics slammed the unusual level of pageantry — which included an exceedingly rare plane-side greeting at Joint Base Andrews— calling it "humiliating" and a tactical misstep to treat an authoritarian dictator with such high honors. Republican Senator Roger Wicker, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, blasted the decision on the Senate floor on September 22. Wicker argued that the POTUS should keep in mind that his guest is a "brutal, unelected and oppressive dictator," adding that he would have advised against inviting Xi to Washington for such a lavish welcome. John Moolenaar, Republican Chair of the House Select Committee on the CCP, also cautioned Donald in a letter, pointing out that China remains "America's most significant external adversary."

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump welcomed Xi Jinping to Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, September 23.

As the leaders stood for the national anthem and military honors, two supersonic B-1 bombers flew a low-altitude flyover, producing a notoriously loud, abrupt roar. Cameras captured Trump flinching and wincing at the deafening noise while holding his salute, while Xi stood completely unmoved and unfazed beside him. The stark difference in the two leaders' physical reactions quickly spread and went viral across social media platforms, sparking widespread memes and commentary.

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Critics Mocked Donald Trump's Reaction

Source: MEGA Some people criticized the president for hosting the Chinese president.

Many social media users slammed the response, arguing that baring his teeth and flinching while standing next to a completely unperturbed foreign adversary was an "embarrassment" for a U.S. commander-in-chief. International observers and media outlets focused heavily on Xi's "stone-cold" composure.

Source: MEGA One person claimed being sensitive to sounds is a sign of deteriorating health.