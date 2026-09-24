Donald Trump Mocked by Critics for Flinching During Flyover as Chinese President Xi Jinping Maintains His 'Stone-Cold' Composure: Watch
Sept. 24 2026, Published 10:57 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump visibly winced and grimaced from the roar of two low-flying U.S. Air Force B-1 Lancer strategic bombers. At the same time, Chinese President Xi Jinping showed no visible reaction during the welcome ceremony at Joint Base Andrews on Wednesday, September 23.
Trump and First Lady Melania Trump rolled out the red carpet to welcome the Chinese president and First Lady Peng Liyuan for a historic three-day state visit to the United States.
The lavish red carpet tarmac reception for the Chinese leader sparked swift, bipartisan backlash on Capitol Hill and intense criticism across social media.
Critics slammed the unusual level of pageantry — which included an exceedingly rare plane-side greeting at Joint Base Andrews— calling it "humiliating" and a tactical misstep to treat an authoritarian dictator with such high honors.
Republican Senator Roger Wicker, Chair of the Senate Armed Services Committee, blasted the decision on the Senate floor on September 22. Wicker argued that the POTUS should keep in mind that his guest is a "brutal, unelected and oppressive dictator," adding that he would have advised against inviting Xi to Washington for such a lavish welcome.
John Moolenaar, Republican Chair of the House Select Committee on the CCP, also cautioned Donald in a letter, pointing out that China remains "America's most significant external adversary."
As the leaders stood for the national anthem and military honors, two supersonic B-1 bombers flew a low-altitude flyover, producing a notoriously loud, abrupt roar.
Cameras captured Trump flinching and wincing at the deafening noise while holding his salute, while Xi stood completely unmoved and unfazed beside him.
The stark difference in the two leaders' physical reactions quickly spread and went viral across social media platforms, sparking widespread memes and commentary.
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Critics Mocked Donald Trump's Reaction
Many social media users slammed the response, arguing that baring his teeth and flinching while standing next to a completely unperturbed foreign adversary was an "embarrassment" for a U.S. commander-in-chief.
International observers and media outlets focused heavily on Xi's "stone-cold" composure.
Many users joked about Trump attempting a dramatic military "flex" that backfired by startling himself more than his guest.
“Hyperacusis, characterized by an unusually strong and often distressing sensitivity to sounds that most people can tolerate, may indicate frontotemporal dementia,” claimed one commenter of the POTUS' reaction.
“Explosive load straight into the Depends. Saaaaalute!” quipped another.
“You guys are mean! He's obviously having PTSD flashbacks to those bone spur injuries he picked up in Vietnam..." joked someone else.