Donald Trump Mocked for Saying He's 'Honored' to Be Gunman's Target at WHCD: 'Idiot'

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Donald Trump Gave a Press Conference Moments After the Shooting

THIS IS HILARIOUS 🍿



Journalist — Why does such attacks keep happening to you?



Trump — The people who make the biggest impacts, like Abraham Lincoln, are the one they go after. I hate to say it but I’m honoured to be one.



So this clown is comparing himself with Abraham Lincoln… pic.twitter.com/EJ9z0n6wXl — Ankit Mayank (@mr_mayank) April 26, 2026 Source: @mr_mayank/X Donald Trump gave a press conference after the incident.

Following the statement, Trump was slammed online by fans for making light of the situation. "Well, you know, I've studied assassinations, and I must tell you, the most impactful people," Trump began at the White House Briefing Room. "You take a look at the people, Abraham Lincoln — I mean you go through the people that have gone through this, when they've got them, but the people that do the most, the people that make the biggest impact, they're the ones they go after."

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'Stupid Comment by a Stupid Man'

Source: MEGA Users were not happy at the POTUS' weird statements.

"They don't go after the ones that don't do much; they like it that way. And when you look at the people — whether it was an attempt or a successful attempt — they're very impactful people. Just take a look at the names there," he continued. "I hate to say I'm honored by that. I've done a lot," also adding the U.S. is the "hottest country in the world." In response to his weird words, one user on X blasted: "He’s such an idiot with all them boot licking yes men around him." "Stupid comment, by a stupid man....I'm sure the security guard who was shot is also honored," another chimed in.

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Suspect Cole Tomas Allen Fired 5 to 8 Shots During the Dinner

Source: @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social Donald Trump posted a photo of shooting suspect Cole Tomas Allen online on April 25.

"He's so sick! He needs to be removed from office immediately!!" someone else scoffed. "Ughhh the audacity of this fat ugly slimy old POS pedo trying to compare himself to Lincoln," one viewer rolled their eyes. On Saturday night, suspect Cole Tomas Allen, 31, reportedly fired five to eight shots during the dinner event. While no one was injured, the POTUS was evacuated alongside wife and first lady Melania Trump.

Donald Trump Faced a Previous Assassination Attempt in 2024

Source: MEGA The president was grazed by a bullet during an assassination attempt in July 2024.