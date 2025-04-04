'Happy Feet Ain't Too Happy': Donald Trump Mocked for Imposing Tariffs on Islands Inhabited Solely by Penguins

Several critics flooded various social media platforms with jokes directed at the commander-in-chief for seemingly implementing tariffs on a colony of penguins.

One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared an image of Trump's tariffs list and pointed out: "They're unoccupied islands, have no exports and are a World Heritage site and marine reserve. There is no economy to speak of, there no people and don't produce anything to export."

Another X user joked: "Trump saw a bunch of penguins on an island and said ‘these tuxedo mfers up to something’ and then slapped a tariff on them mid waddle."

A third person shared a meme of a penguin spray-painting "F--- Trump" and commented: "Happy Feet ain't too happy with Trump's tariffs."