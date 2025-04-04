'Happy Feet Ain't Too Happy': Donald Trump Mocked for Imposing Tariffs on Islands Inhabited Solely by Penguins
President Donald Trump was ridiculed on social media after he announced new tariffs on remote islands that are only inhabited by penguins.
The Heard and McDonald Islands are known for being home to various wildlife such as penguins, seals and seabirds.
The announcement of these tariffs comes as part of a broader plan revealed by President Trump on what he called "Liberation Day."
His plan includes a universal 10 percent tariff on all imports from countries and higher tariffs on several other nations.
The administration aims to address the $1.2 trillion trade imbalance recorded last year. However, several reports have surfaced calling into question the numbers the president and his administration have provided to justify the tariffs.
Several critics flooded various social media platforms with jokes directed at the commander-in-chief for seemingly implementing tariffs on a colony of penguins.
One user on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared an image of Trump's tariffs list and pointed out: "They're unoccupied islands, have no exports and are a World Heritage site and marine reserve. There is no economy to speak of, there no people and don't produce anything to export."
Another X user joked: "Trump saw a bunch of penguins on an island and said ‘these tuxedo mfers up to something’ and then slapped a tariff on them mid waddle."
A third person shared a meme of a penguin spray-painting "F--- Trump" and commented: "Happy Feet ain't too happy with Trump's tariffs."
The Heard and McDonald Islands, located far from civilization and accessible only by a two-week boat trip from Perth, Australia, have not seen human visitors in nearly a decade.
Despite their lack of human inhabitants, the islands still reportedly engage in trade practices that the U.S. government deems unfair.
According to World Bank data, the U.S. imported $1.4 million worth of goods from these islands in 2022, predominantly machinery and electrical products.
Apart from the Heard and McDonald Islands, other Australian territories have also been hit with tariffs. The Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Christmas Island and Norfolk Island are among those affected.
Norfolk Island, with a population of 2,188, is facing a 29 percent tariff, significantly higher than that imposed on mainland Australia.
The implementation of these tariffs has raised concerns among economists, with many fearing that they could have adverse effects on the U.S. economy.
Some argue that these tariffs essentially work as taxes on American companies, which may eventually be passed down to consumers.
Since Trump's announcement, the stock market has been nosediving, with the Dow Jones dropping 2,275 points (-5.53 percent) in just two days.