'Ridiculous' Donald Trump Mocked for Using McDonald's DoorDasher as 'MAGA Prop' After President Hands Her $100 Tip: 'So Cringe'
April 13 2026, Updated 5:35 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is being mocked online for seemingly using a DoorDasher to promote his "no tax on tips" initiative.
The president, 79, was filmed as he met a woman sporting a "DoorDash Grandma" T-shirt outside the Oval Office on Monday, April 13, to collect a McDonald's order.
The Republican leader could be seen holding two bags from one of his favorite fast-food chains as he asked the lady, identified as Sharon Simmons, if she wanted to do a news conference with him.
The Driver Refused to Say Whether She Voted for Donald Trump
"The no tax on tips is something special, right?" he asked Simmons, to which she agreed.
"It's such an honor to meet you," Trump then told her, before adding, "And I think you voted for me, do you think?"
"Um, maybe," Simmons replied with an awkward laugh.
"I heard you're a great supporter, we appreciate it," the POTUS responded.
Donald Trump Tipped the DoorDasher $100
After reporters fired off questions about the Iran war and Pope Leo XIV, one journalist asked Simmons whether the White House tips well.
"Um, potentially," she said, before Trump reportedly handed her a $100 bill.
Simmons then added, "Yes, very."
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'This Is a Set Up'
Critics of the commander-in-chief were quick to troll the encounter, with one person branding Simmons a "MAGA prop."
"Oh my GOD! The acting is sooo bad!" another user on X wrote while a third added, "Nahhhh...this is a set up."
"Poor grandma doing doordash to make ends meet then have to listen to this b------ no-tipping m-," someone else weighed in.
Others slammed the whole thing as "awkward" and "cringe," branding the president "ridiculous."
According to CBS News, Simmons is a full-time dasher from Arkansas who has 10 grandchildren and said the "no tax on tips" policy has helped her financially while her husband is battling cancer.
"It was an incredible honor to represent Dashers from all over the country at the White House today," she said in a statement released by DoorDash. "Thanks to DoorDash, I have been able to provide for my family while keeping the schedule that works best for me, something I never thought would be possible."
"Now No Tax on Tips has taken things to the next level, letting me keep more of the tips I earn and deserve," the grandma continued. "Today is a celebration of the advocacy of thousands of Dashers from around the country who fought to ensure we were included in this policy."