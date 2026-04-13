'Ridiculous' Donald Trump Mocked for Using McDonald's DoorDasher as 'MAGA Prop' After President Hands Her $100 Tip: 'So Cringe'

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Donald Trump is being mocked online for seemingly using a DoorDasher to promote his "no tax on tips" initiative. The president, 79, was filmed as he met a woman sporting a "DoorDash Grandma" T-shirt outside the Oval Office on Monday, April 13, to collect a McDonald's order. The Republican leader could be seen holding two bags from one of his favorite fast-food chains as he asked the lady, identified as Sharon Simmons, if she wanted to do a news conference with him.

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Trump speaking with the woman who delivered his McDonalds pic.twitter.com/6ZAvOCzvPc — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026 Source: @Acyn/x Donald Trump got a DoorDasher to promote his 'no tax on tips' policy.

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The Driver Refused to Say Whether She Voted for Donald Trump

Source: mega The pair did a press conference together.

"The no tax on tips is something special, right?" he asked Simmons, to which she agreed. "It's such an honor to meet you," Trump then told her, before adding, "And I think you voted for me, do you think?" "Um, maybe," Simmons replied with an awkward laugh. "I heard you're a great supporter, we appreciate it," the POTUS responded.

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Donald Trump Tipped the DoorDasher $100

Source: mega Donald Trump thanked Sharon Simmons for her support.

After reporters fired off questions about the Iran war and Pope Leo XIV, one journalist asked Simmons whether the White House tips well. "Um, potentially," she said, before Trump reportedly handed her a $100 bill. Simmons then added, "Yes, very."

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'This Is a Set Up'

Source: mega 'The acting is sooo bad,' someone quipped on X.

Critics of the commander-in-chief were quick to troll the encounter, with one person branding Simmons a "MAGA prop." "Oh my GOD! The acting is sooo bad!" another user on X wrote while a third added, "Nahhhh...this is a set up." "Poor grandma doing doordash to make ends meet then have to listen to this b------ no-tipping m-," someone else weighed in. Others slammed the whole thing as "awkward" and "cringe," branding the president "ridiculous."

Source: mega Sharon Simmons lauded the 'no tax on tips' initiative in a statement via DoorDash.